Majority of remaining COVID-19 restrictions to lift on March 23

As per the latest advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), Dutch Health Minister Ernst Kuipers has confirmed the government's decision to lift the majority of the remaining coronavirus restrictions, including the 1G policy and face mask mandate on public transport.

Majority of coronavirus restrictions to lift next week

On Wednesday, March 23, the following restrictions and rules will be lifted in the Netherlands:

1G policy : Attendees of non-seated events of more than 500 people will no longer be required to present a recent negative coronavirus test

: Attendees of non-seated events of more than 500 people will no longer be required to present a recent negative coronavirus test Fit-to-fly test : Travellers from within the EU / Schengen area and EU citizens arriving in the Netherlands from outside of the EU will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative test upon arrival

: Travellers from within the EU / Schengen area and EU citizens arriving in the Netherlands from outside of the EU will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative test upon arrival Face mask mandate : Face masks will no longer be mandatory on Dutch public transport, but they remain mandatory at airports in the Netherlands

: Face masks will no longer be mandatory on Dutch public transport, but they remain mandatory at airports in the Netherlands COVID-19 testing in education: Students and staff members in the education sector will no longer be advised to carry out biweekly self-tests

While most of the remaining rules will soon disappear, Kuipers emphasised that certain simple so-called basic rules remain in effect, and asked the public to continue to maintain distance where possible, wash their hands regularly and thoroughly, get tested if they're showing symptoms, and isolate if they test positive for COVID-19.

Dutch government lifts homeworking advice

In addition to the above relaxations, the Dutch government has decided to lift the advice for those with jobs in the Netherlands to work partially from home. Starting March 16, the government no longer asks people to work from home at least 50 percent of the time.