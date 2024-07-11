Expect delays on high speed rail in the Netherlands as speed limits imposed

Passengers travelling on high speed rail connections in, through and out of the Netherlands can expect even more delays from today, after ProRail announced it was further reducing the speed limit on certain sections of track.

ProRail reduces speed limit on sections of track in the Netherlands

Earlier this year, ProRail announced that it would be reducing the number of trains running on certain routes in the Netherlands, and bringing the speed limit on certain sections down to 120 kilometres per hour, after investigations found structural design errors at key bridges and viaducts.

Now, following further investigations, ProRail has said that the situation is more serious than initially thought, and has reduced the speed limit on five affected sections of the high-speed line even further - from 120 to just 80 kilometres per hour. Normally, high-speed trains are capable of speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour. This primarily affects services running between Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

According to NOS, ProRail investigations found that at least 10 key viaducts along routes in the Netherlands were too “light” to remain stable when trains pass over them at high speeds. The problem was identified more than two and a half years ago but is yet to be resolved.