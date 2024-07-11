Home
Expect delays on high speed rail in the Netherlands as speed limits imposed

By Abi Carter

Passengers travelling on high speed rail connections in, through and out of the Netherlands can expect even more delays from today, after ProRail announced it was further reducing the speed limit on certain sections of track. 

ProRail reduces speed limit on sections of track in the Netherlands

Earlier this year, ProRail announced that it would be reducing the number of trains running on certain routes in the Netherlands, and bringing the speed limit on certain sections down to 120 kilometres per hour, after investigations found structural design errors at key bridges and viaducts.

Now, following further investigations, ProRail has said that the situation is more serious than initially thought, and has reduced the speed limit on five affected sections of the high-speed line even further - from 120 to just 80 kilometres per hour. Normally, high-speed trains are capable of speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour. This primarily affects services running between Amsterdam and Rotterdam

According to NOS, ProRail investigations found that at least 10 key viaducts along routes in the Netherlands were too “light” to remain stable when trains pass over them at high speeds. The problem was identified more than two and a half years ago but is yet to be resolved. 

Reduced speed limit means longer journey times on Dutch trains

ProRail said in a statement that the change would mean that journeys on some key routes might be a few minutes longer, adding that they may be forced to run fewer trains to ensure that the timetable remains reliable. Earlier this year, NS reduced the number of trains running between Amsterdam and Rotterdam from five to four per hour

The speed limit affects not just NS trains, but also international services like NS International, Eurostar and the NMBS. In a press release, NS described the development as “unacceptable” - “instead of faster, travel times are getting longer” - and said that it would lead to more delays for passengers and missed transfers. It is discussing with ProRail whether a timetable adjustment is needed. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

