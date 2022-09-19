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Dutch health insurance premiums to go up by over 10 euros a month

Dutch health insurance premiums to go up by over 10 euros a month

By Victoria Séveno

Sources from The Hague have reported to De Telegraaf that 2023 will see health insurance premiums increase by a little over 10 euros a month. 

Dutch health insurance to cost 10 euros a month more in 2023

With the Dutch government set to announce the 2023 budget on Prinsjesdag on Tuesday, an increasing amount of information about the financial plans for the coming year is being leaked to the Dutch press. Not only have details about the government’s plan to boost purchasing power been revealed, but recently De Telegraaf reported that the price of health insurance will rise significantly from January. 

According to the Dutch newspaper, insiders from The Hague have confirmed that the so-called calculation premium (rekenpremie) - the figure used by insurers as a guideline for monthly rates - will increase from 127 to 137,40 euros a month. While this is likely to have knock-on effects for those covered by Dutch health insurance, the actual rates will ultimately be set by insurers.

Higher premiums to compensate for higher salaries and healthcare costs

For several months now, the Ministry of Health has warned that the cost of health insurance would rise in the new year as a result of higher salaries and costs within healthcare, but the figures reported by De Telegraaf mark the largest price increase since 2011. The monthly healthcare allowance will also go up in 2023, by a total of more than 400 euros per year.

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Victoria Séveno
Victoria grew up in Amsterdam, before moving to the UK to study English and Related Literature at the University of York and completing her NCTJ course at the Press Association in London. She has a love for all things movies, animals, and food. Read more

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