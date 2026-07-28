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DAFT & Dutch benefits: How US entrepreneurs can avoid repayment surprises

DAFT & Dutch benefits: How US entrepreneurs can avoid repayment surprises

Paid partnership
By Lloyd Napier

For Americans moving to the Netherlands under DAFT, Dutch benefits can feel confusing: some are normal household allowances, others are more sensitive, and most are paid as monthly advances that may be corrected later. EXPAT Advisory helps US citizens and families on the DAFT route keep visa steps, business setup and first-year admin in the right order.

One common worry for DAFT applicants is whether claiming a Dutch benefit could cause problems with their residence permit.

The answer starts with a distinction. Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) guidance says applications for rent allowance (huurtoeslag), health insurance allowance (zorgtoeslag), childcare allowance (kinderopvangtoeslag) and child budget (kindgebonden budget) do not stop residence rights. Social assistance such as welfare (bijstand) or social assistance for self-employed individuals (Bbz) is different and can be more sensitive.

That distinction matters. Toeslagen are income-dependent allowances administered through the tax-benefits system. They help with costs such as health insurance, rent, childcare and children. They are not the same as last-resort social assistance. So the better question is not, “Can DAFT people ever claim benefits?” It is: “Which benefits might apply, and how do I avoid claiming too much?”

Start with the advance system

Dutch toeslagen are usually paid as monthly advances based on expected annual income, household situation and, for some allowances, assets. After the year ends, the final calculation uses the actual facts. If your estimate was too low, or you forgot to update a change, you may have to repay money.

DAFT entrepreneurs need to be especially careful. A freelancer’s income can change quickly. One new client, a delayed invoice, a stronger launch or a partner’s new job can change the calculation. The Benefits Service (Dienst Toeslagen) advises people to check expected income regularly; for freelancers (zzp’ers), one natural moment is around each VAT return. Treat your estimate as a living number, not a one-time application.

Want to avoid repayment surprises? Read the full DAFT benefits guide!

Zorgtoeslag: Health insurance allowance

Zorgtoeslag can help offset Dutch basic health insurance. It may be relevant once you are required to have Dutch basic health insurance and your household income and assets are below the limits. 

The trap for Americans is assuming travel insurance, US insurance or an international policy is the same as Dutch basic health insurance. It is not. Before claiming zorgtoeslag, make sure the Dutch policy start date is clear.

Huurtoeslag: Rent allowance

Huurtoeslag is more complicated. You normally need a qualifying rental, registration at the address, and income and assets within the limits. From 2026, rent above the old maximum rent limit no longer automatically blocks eligibility, but the allowance is still calculated using a maximum rent amount. Higher rent does not mean unlimited support. 

For DAFT households, the asset test is often the bigger issue. Savings, investments and a second home can count even if they are outside the Netherlands. Someone who looks low-income during a business launch may still be over the asset limit because of US savings or brokerage accounts. 

Kinderopvangtoeslag: Childcare allowance

For DAFT families, Kinderopvangtoeslag can be the most financially meaningful toeslag. It helps with registered childcare costs while parents work. For entrepreneurs, this can include building and running the business, but the administration needs to be clean.

Timing is critical. Kinderopvangtoeslag should be requested quickly after childcare starts; if you wait too long, you can lose earlier months. You need the provider’s National Childcare Register (LRK) details, contract, hours, hourly rate and invoices aligned with what you report. If childcare hours change, update them. If income changes, update it. This toeslag is useful, but it is not set-and-forget.

Kindgebonden budget and kinderbijslag 

Kindgebonden budget is an income-dependent child budget, while kinderbijslag is the regular child benefit handled through the Social Insurance Bank (SVB). They are often discussed together but are not the same system. If you have children, check both. You may need to apply for kinderbijslag first, and kindgebonden budget may follow automatically in some cases if the system has enough information.

Three mistakes DAFT households should avoid

The first mistake is ignoring worldwide assets. For zorgtoeslag, huurtoeslag and kindgebonden budget, assets can matter. For huurtoeslag, other registered residents can also matter. Do not only think of Dutch bank accounts.

The second mistake is underestimating entrepreneur income. A cautious income estimate may reduce repayment risk. If your income ends up lower, the final calculation can correct that later.

The third mistake is forgetting household changes. A partner starts working, someone moves in, childcare hours change, rent changes, insurance starts, or a business has a better month than expected. Each change can affect the calculation.

A calmer way to apply

Before applying, run the official online trial calculation (proefberekening). Confirm your allowance partner (toeslagpartner) status, check whether anyone else at the address counts, gather your lease or childcare contract, and estimate income carefully. Once you apply through Mijn toeslagen, set a quarterly reminder to review the numbers, especially after VAT returns, major invoices, employment changes or childcare changes.

Handled carefully, toeslagen can be part of a normal first-year DAFT household setup. The goal is simple: claim what fits, update what changes, and keep records clear enough that nothing has to be reconstructed later.

EXPAT Advisory helps American entrepreneurs and families moving under DAFT sequence the practical steps around IND, BRP/BSN, KvK, banking, capital documentation and first-year household admin. For detailed DAFT support, visit EXPAT Advisory or read the full DAFT benefits guide.

Get expert DAFT benefit guidance
Lloyd Napier

Founder at EXPAT Advisory

Lloyd Napier is the founder of EXPAT Advisory, helping Americans moving to the Netherlands navigate DAFT, cross-border financial planning, and first-year administrative setup. He is also Partner & CTO at DAFThub, a DAFT-focused community and portal built around clearer guidance, tools, and service-provider transparency for Americans moving under the Dutch American Friendship Treaty. Lloyd focuses on practical sequencing, clear written guidance, and helping clients avoid common timing, banking, business, and benefits-related surprises.Read more

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