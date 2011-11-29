Amsterdam ranked 12th in Mercer's 2011 Quality of Living ranking

Amsterdam is one of the top-rated cities in the world, according to Mercer’s 2011 Quality of Living ranking. Mercer’s Quality of Living index list covers 221 cities based on 39 factors within ten categories including, but not limited to, economic environment, medical and health considerations, natural environment, political and social environment, public services and transport, schools and education, and socio-cultural environment. Top 10 cities

› 1. Vienna

› 2. Zurich

› 3. Auckland

› 4. Munich

› 5. Düsseldorf

› 5. Vancouver

› 7. Frankfurt

› 8. Geneva

› 9. Bern

› 9. Copenhagen European cities

Note that European cities dominate worldwide quality of living ranking - over half the cities amongst the top 25.

"European cities in general continue to have high standards of living, because they enjoy advanced and modern city infrastructures combined with high-class medical, recreational and leisure facilities. But economic turmoil, high levels of unemployment and lack of confidence in political institutions make their future positions hard to predict. Countries such Austria, Germany and Switzerland still fare particularly well in both the quality of living and personal safety ranking, yet they are not immune from decreases in living standards if this uncertainty persists," said Slagin Parakatil, Senior Researcher at Mercer. Personal Safety Ranking

Mercer also published the Personal Safety Ranking 2011, which is based on measures of internal stability, crime levels, law enforcement effectiveness and host country international relations. Amsterdam ranked 17-22 along with five Canadian cities: Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.