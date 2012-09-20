Amsterdam moves up to 23rd most expensive city in the world

Amsterdam has risen from the 29th most expensive city in the world to the 23rd, according to "Prices and Earnings," a study from financial services firm UBS which compares purchasing power in 72 major cities around the world.

The study was conducted during April and May of this year. It compares price levels, wage levels, domestic purchasing power, and working time required to buy between different cities. Prices were taken from a standardised basket of 122 goods and services, and wages were taken from 15 professions. Values are reported relative to those in New York City.

According to the study, Oslo, Tokyo and Zurich are the most expensive cities in the world, while New York City is the world's 6th most expensive city. When rent is included with expenses, only New York and Hong Kong rise in the rankings. Meanwhile, price levels are lowest in the Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai.

Wage levels before taxes are highest in Zurich, Geneva, Copenhagen, and Oslo, though Copenhagen and Oslo both drop a few ranks once taxes are taken into account. In Amsterdam wages are 20th highest in the world before taxes and 21st after taxes.