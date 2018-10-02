30% ruling transitional period for Philips employees

With the shortening of the 30% ruling in sight, Philips, a major company in the Netherlands, has decided to offer a transition period to its expat employees affected by the upcoming cuts.

30% ruling recap

In April 2018, the Dutch government announced plans to shorten the 30% ruling from eight years to five per January 1, 2019. This ruling allows highly skilled migrants to receive 30% of their salary tax-free.

The cuts to the duration of the 30% percent ruling will apply not only to new applicants, but to existing beneficiaries as well, and there is no transitional period. Following this news, there were several developments and letters went back and forth between the Dutch government and other parties. Some businesses even sent an urgent letter asking the government to reconsider the cut for existing beneficiaries and organise a transitional period.

Philips provides 30% ruling transition period

As the Dutch government is not prepared to offer existing beneficiaries of the 30% ruling a transitional period, Philips has decided to take matters into their own hands and offer one to their employees instead.