Skills AI can’t match: How NAIS Rotterdam prepares children for the future

In a world full of AI answers, will your child learn how to think? If you are wondering what the rise of artificial intelligence means for your child’s critical thinking skills, you are not alone. AI is already transforming how we learn, work, and solve problems. Answers (whether correct or incorrect) are instantly accessible and everywhere. But when answers can be found with so little effort, something else matters more than ever: your child’s ability to think independently, question thoughtfully, and adapt with confidence. The future isn’t just about what children know, it’s about how they think Today, children in the Netherlands are growing up in a world where the question is no longer, “Can students find the answer?” It’s: “Can they understand it, challenge it, and use it wisely?”

At Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR), students are guided toward developing these essential thinking skills every day. This emphasis on critical thinking is built into daily lessons and reflects the school’s broader philosophy. “We nurture open-minded, curious citizens who are resilient, confident, and capable of shaping the world around them. No matter where our students come from, or where they want to go, every child leaves us with the skills to create their own global future,” says NAISR Director Alison Lipp. How teachers cultivate thinking skills at NAIS Rotterdam At NAISR, the role of teachers is not to provide the answers, but to teach students how to think. Through critical thinking routines, students learn to reflect before responding, explore different perspectives, explain and justify their thinking, and solve problems independently.

From the International Early Years Curriculum to the four secondary school pathways, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP), and the NAISR Academic and General High School Diplomas, education at NAISR focuses on reflection and active learning. For example, in a science lesson on Newton’s Laws of Motion, learners set up mini roller coasters to analyse the movements of a marble. In humanities courses, students engage in debate on sustainability and defend their ideas in speech and writing. Such practical experiences help students connect theory to real-world applications, building curiosity, confidence, and independence in every learner. Backed by global research As part of Nord Anglia Education, NAIS Rotterdam’s learning approach is shaped by a global research partnership with Boston College, involving over 12.000 students worldwide. Through its participation in the Metacognition Research Project, the school has seen firsthand how introducing students to thinking routines and reflection methods transforms everyday classroom experiences. The results highlighted measurable improvements in key areas, including a 20% increase in curiosity, a 21% rise in critical thinking, and a 15% boost in collaboration, commitment, and compassion, while 76% of students reported greater independence.