Prepare for the Dutch integration exam at your own pace with InburgeringOnline.nl
Image Credit: Client provided
If you are a non-EU citizen aiming for permanent residence in the Netherlands or a Dutch passport, passing the integration exam (inburgeringsexamen) is a crucial step.
While the process can feel overwhelming and time-consuming, taking the integration exam has become much easier thanks to the online self-study courses at InburgeringOnline.nl.
The story behind InburgeringOnline.nl
Eight years ago, Bart Nawijn decided to follow his heart and set up a language school teaching Dutch to internationals.
“When I’m abroad, I love going to events, sports matches, local bars and being among locals. When teaching Dutch, the same thing happens, except I can stay at home,” Bart explains.
Besides teaching expats Dutch for practical use in everyday life, Bart also helps students prepare for integration. His students praise how he makes exam preparation easy and enjoyable, and how exam-focused his approach is.
While teaching, Bart noticed that fitting lessons into busy personal and professional schedules can be tough, and that traditional language schools are often time-consuming, expensive, and not sufficiently exam-focused.
“I was thinking of a solution and suddenly it hit me. Working internationals with busy lives might like to prepare for exams through online self-study at their own pace, in their own time, wherever they are.”
That’s where InburgeringOnline.nl comes in. With over 65.000 students since 2021 and an 82 percent pass rate, the tool proves to be a popular and reliable source for exam preparation.
To make the exam preparation process easier and smoother Dutch teacher Bart Nawijn created InburgeringOnline.nl so students can prepare at their own pace, wherever they are
What students say: Self-paced, supported learning
At InburgeringOnline.nl, students prepare for integration exams independently, without extra books, courses or teachers. Learning builds on a basic study schedule tailored to different skill levels, from beginner to advanced.
Student Aliya explains that the course is “very good, friendly and easy to study alone. In fact, it's better than spending lots of money on classes.”
Another student, Karan, appreciates the personal support he received when learning Dutch. The language instructors are “approachable” and he “cannot recommend the courses enough to anyone preparing for the inburgering exam.”
Although the courses are completed through self-study, students will still feel guided. In addition to the study schedules, there are lesson videos and a professional teacher is available via email who will quickly help.
AI-powered support for speaking and writing
AI is used as a correction tool in the writing and speaking courses at InburgeringOnline.nl. When students submit speaking or writing exercises online, they will find an AI-generated corrected version of their own answer.
The AI corrector changes your answers as little as possible into the language level that suits the course and exam. Student Rajendra describes InburgeringOnline.nl’s AI services as a “game changer”.
However, when learning a new language, relying solely on AI correction is not enough. This is why the platform offers videos explaining how examiners evaluate responses and how to self-assess effectively. Furthermore, below each exercise are perfect sample answers, with an explanation of their grammatical structure and word order. This makes it much easier to spot errors without relying strictly on automated feedback.
Required language level for the Inburgeringsexamen
For expats applying for permanent residence in the Netherlands or a Dutch passport, the required language level is still A2. The government plans to raise language requirements from A2 to B1 in the future, but for now A2 remains enough to pass the inburgeringsexamen in 2026.
All the more reason to sign up for the online courses now before the stricter standards come into effect.
Planning to take the inburgeringsexamen but aren’t sure where to start? At InburgeringOnline.nl, you can prepare for the exams through guided self-study - no books or classes required.