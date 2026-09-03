Prepare for the Dutch integration exam at your own pace with InburgeringOnline.nl

If you are a non-EU citizen aiming for permanent residence in the Netherlands or a Dutch passport, passing the integration exam (inburgeringsexamen) is a crucial step. While the process can feel overwhelming and time-consuming, taking the integration exam has become much easier thanks to the online self-study courses at InburgeringOnline.nl. The story behind InburgeringOnline.nl Eight years ago, Bart Nawijn decided to follow his heart and set up a language school teaching Dutch to internationals. “When I’m abroad, I love going to events, sports matches, local bars and being among locals. When teaching Dutch, the same thing happens, except I can stay at home,” Bart explains.

Besides teaching expats Dutch for practical use in everyday life, Bart also helps students prepare for integration. His students praise how he makes exam preparation easy and enjoyable, and how exam-focused his approach is. While teaching, Bart noticed that fitting lessons into busy personal and professional schedules can be tough, and that traditional language schools are often time-consuming, expensive, and not sufficiently exam-focused. “I was thinking of a solution and suddenly it hit me. Working internationals with busy lives might like to prepare for exams through online self-study at their own pace, in their own time, wherever they are.” That’s where InburgeringOnline.nl comes in. With over 65.000 students since 2021 and an 82 percent pass rate, the tool proves to be a popular and reliable source for exam preparation.

To make the exam preparation process easier and smoother Dutch teacher Bart Nawijn created InburgeringOnline.nl so students can prepare at their own pace, wherever they are What students say: Self-paced, supported learning At InburgeringOnline.nl, students prepare for integration exams independently, without extra books, courses or teachers. Learning builds on a basic study schedule tailored to different skill levels, from beginner to advanced. Student Aliya explains that the course is “very good, friendly and easy to study alone. In fact, it's better than spending lots of money on classes.”