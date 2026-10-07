Biertjes, field trips & board games: Why immersive Dutch learning works
Learning Dutch isn't really about mastering grammar. It's about connection. It's about having the courage to speak out loud, mistakes and all, even when that feels terrifying.
Koentact, a Dutch language school based in Amsterdam’s Jordaan district, is built to help expats move past that exact fear.
Learn Dutch in Amsterdam by doing (it really works)
Would you believe that Koentact isn't even a real Dutch word? It's a blend of Koen Gijzel, the school's founder, and "contact". He chose the name because that's the whole point: real human connection is the foundation of effective language learning.
Koen has been teaching Dutch in Amsterdam for almost 20 years, and he believes the biggest thing standing between students and fluency usually isn't conjugations and vocab. It's confidence. Instead of starting a school focused solely on perfecting grammar, he created one about showing up, talking and developing real-life communication skills.
Research backs this approach. In fact, a major study published by the National Academy of Sciences in the US found that students in hands-on, active programmes scored significantly higher and were far more likely to pass than students sitting through lectures.
So when Koen talks about “learning Dutch the fun way”, some of that happens in class. But a lot of it happens in a much more immersive way, at cafes, field trips or over board games.
Practise Dutch with others, one Biertje at a time
Koentact hosts the free Amsterdam Language Café, designed to keep things light and easy, offering a space to just meet and talk in Dutch, Spanish, French or whichever language you're working on.
The language cafe provides a safe, comfortable place to practise speaking and make mistakes. It's low-pressure by design and visitors may quickly notice that everyone is fumbling through their target language to some degree.
Practising in this environment helps you get comfortable speaking much faster, instead of just waiting for confidence to appear. It’s the same confidence you need to navigate a Dutch job interview or a birthday party full of strangers. Practise it here, then it's a little less scary everywhere else.
Gain real-world, in-person experience beyond the classroom
A few times per course, Koentact classes meet for a field trip and head into Amsterdam together to practise Dutch in real-world scenarios.
Whether it's asking a question at a market stall or following a short tour in Dutch instead of English, students engage directly with people who speak Dutch. It might be uncomfortable at first, but that small discomfort is where the learning really sticks.
These excursions create real, unscripted moments where you have to keep up and adapt on the spot. You're using Dutch for something real and functional, and nobody's going to slow down or switch to English for you.
Navigating these situations, no matter how messy they may feel in the moment, is a huge win and a major milestone towards fluency.
Laugh (and argue) over board games
At a Koentact-hosted spelletjes club (board game club), people show up, grab a table and simply play games together in Dutch.
Because you're focused on the game rather than grammar, your Dutch can come out more freely, often followed by laughing at whatever you just said. Learning this way allows you to stop translating in your head and just react “on the fly”. It's a small thing, but it changes how learning Dutch feels.
It’s also a great way to make friends, as playing games and learning a new skill can be surprisingly bonding. It is a nice reminder that many others are on the same path towards mastering Dutch and seeking connection to their new home.
Take the next step in your Dutch language journey
Of course, none of these interactive activities replaces learning the language itself. But they do something a textbook alone generally can't: build confidence that makes ordinary life in a new country easier and much more accessible.
After all, once Dutch stops feeling like a test, you’ll want to use it more. You may even start noticing your own neighbourhood differently, and find the city you've been living in starts to really feel like one you're actually part of.
Want to join an upcoming Koentact event? Here's what’s planned in October:
- Language cafés: Free social speaking sessions open to everyone
- Amsterdam field trip: Guided real-world practice (available for Koentact students)
- Board game afternoons: Hosted by Koentact’s Dutch Spelletjes Club
- And more!
If you’re ready to start learning Dutch or continue your language journey, Koentact courses are available for all levels, including A1, A2, B1 and B2.
Courses start soon and fill up quickly so be sure to secure your place! Visit Koentact’s Dutch course overview to learn more.
Want to get a feel for learning this way before committing to anything? Koentact's next Open Day is October 27, 2026.