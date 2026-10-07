Learning Dutch isn't really about mastering grammar. It's about connection. It's about having the courage to speak out loud, mistakes and all, even when that feels terrifying. Koentact, a Dutch language school based in Amsterdam’s Jordaan district, is built to help expats move past that exact fear. Sign up for a Koentact Dutch class in Amsterdam Learn Dutch in Amsterdam by doing (it really works) Would you believe that Koentact isn't even a real Dutch word? It's a blend of Koen Gijzel, the school's founder, and "contact". He chose the name because that's the whole point: real human connection is the foundation of effective language learning. Koen has been teaching Dutch in Amsterdam for almost 20 years, and he believes the biggest thing standing between students and fluency usually isn't conjugations and vocab. It's confidence. Instead of starting a school focused solely on perfecting grammar, he created one about showing up, talking and developing real-life communication skills.

Research backs this approach. In fact, a major study published by the National Academy of Sciences in the US found that students in hands-on, active programmes scored significantly higher and were far more likely to pass than students sitting through lectures. So when Koen talks about “learning Dutch the fun way”, some of that happens in class. But a lot of it happens in a much more immersive way, at cafes, field trips or over board games. Practise Dutch with others, one Biertje at a time Koentact hosts the free Amsterdam Language Café, designed to keep things light and easy, offering a space to just meet and talk in Dutch, Spanish, French or whichever language you're working on. The language cafe provides a safe, comfortable place to practise speaking and make mistakes. It's low-pressure by design and visitors may quickly notice that everyone is fumbling through their target language to some degree.

Practising in this environment helps you get comfortable speaking much faster, instead of just waiting for confidence to appear. It’s the same confidence you need to navigate a Dutch job interview or a birthday party full of strangers. Practise it here, then it's a little less scary everywhere else. Gain real-world, in-person experience beyond the classroom A few times per course, Koentact classes meet for a field trip and head into Amsterdam together to practise Dutch in real-world scenarios. Whether it's asking a question at a market stall or following a short tour in Dutch instead of English, students engage directly with people who speak Dutch. It might be uncomfortable at first, but that small discomfort is where the learning really sticks.