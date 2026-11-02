What nobody tells you about driving in the Netherlands

For expats who decide they need a car in the Netherlands, the driving itself seems like the easy part. The roads are excellent, the signs are clear and everything feels familiar, until it doesn't. Blankert Shortlease looks at the traffic rules, speed traps and parking systems that catch newcomers off guard, and how to avoid the most expensive surprises.

You're driving through a quiet residential neighbourhood, feeling confident. You know how roundabouts work. You've driven in multiple countries. Then a cyclist appears from a side street on your right and cuts straight across your path, without looking. You brake hard. Your passenger, a Dutch colleague, barely glances up. "They had right of way," she says. Welcome to driving in the Netherlands. The driving rules that catch you off guard Most expats hold a valid licence and know how to drive. What they don't know are the Dutch-specific rules that no one explains until you've already broken them. Yielding from the right The most notorious is voorrang van rechts: at any intersection without traffic signs or markings, you must yield to traffic coming from the right. That includes cyclists. In residential areas, where these unmarked crossings are everywhere, it means scanning right at every single junction. Miss one, and you're legally at fault.

Sharks on the road Then there are the haaietanden, the rows of white triangles painted on the road surface. They mean "yield," but if you've never seen them before, you might drive straight over them. Add to that article 185 of Dutch traffic law, which holds drivers to a higher standard in any collision with a cyclist or pedestrian, even when the other party made a mistake, and you start to understand why driving here demands a different kind of attention. Need flexible wheels in the Netherlands? See how Blankert Shortlease works Speed limits and the cameras watching you The Netherlands has one of the densest speed camera networks in Europe. And unlike many countries, Dutch cameras don't come with a margin of tolerance. You can be fined for exceeding the limit by as little as 1 kilometres per hour (km/h) after correction. A system that's hard to read Motorway speed limits shift between 100 and 130 km/h depending on time of day and location, shown on fixed signs with time indicators along the road. Cities are rapidly expanding 30 km/h zones into residential areas. And then there's trajectcontrole: average speed checks that measure your speed over a stretch of several kilometres. You can't simply brake for a camera and accelerate again.

The fines add up quickly Using your mobile phone behind the wheel carries a fine of 440 euros. A few kilometres over the speed limit on a motorway might seem harmless, but at Dutch fine rates, a distracted moment or an unfamiliar speed zone can easily cost you over 100 euros. Apps like Flitsmeister or Waze are practically standard on Dutch dashboards for a reason. Parking: a system designed to discourage you If the traffic rules don't surprise you, the parking system probably will. In Amsterdam, on-street parking costs over 8 euros per hour, making it among the most expensive in Europe. Most Dutch cities have moved to fully cashless, licence plate-based parking. You register your number plate via an app or terminal, and scanners check whether you've paid. No ticket on the dashboard, no coin slot. Permits and milieuzones Getting a resident parking permit requires you to be registered at the address you're applying for, and in popular neighbourhoods, waiting lists can stretch for months. On top of that, a growing number of Dutch cities enforce milieuzones, low-emission zones that restrict older diesel and petrol vehicles from entering city centres. Drive in a zone with a non-compliant car, and the fine arrives automatically. Before choosing any vehicle in the Netherlands, it's worth checking which zones apply and whether your car meets the requirements.

How to make it easier on yourself None of this is meant to discourage you from driving. The Dutch road network is among the best in the world. But a few practical steps make the adjustment much smoother. Download a navigation app that shows speed cameras and current limits. Use a parking app like Yellowbrick or EasyPark from day one. Check milieuzones.nl before driving into an unfamiliar city. Or sidestep emission zones entirely by going electric. The Netherlands has the densest public charging network in Europe, with charging points in residential streets, at workplaces and fast chargers along every motorway. For expats who need a car but want to avoid the financial and administrative complexity of buying one, a car subscription is worth considering. Everything from insurance and road tax to maintenance is handled for you, and you're guaranteed a vehicle that meets current emission standards. That cyclist who crossed your path on day one? They knew exactly what they were doing. After a few months, you will too.