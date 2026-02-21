Sausage roll flavoured chips from Brabant become huge success
A unique product from Dutch family business Lekker Brabant has become a sales hit. The food business sold 125.000 bags of sausage roll-flavoured chips in just one week - more than the number of actual sausage rolls (worstenbroodjes) sold.
Lekker Brabant sausage roll chips go viral
A sausage roll or worstenbroodje is a regional speciality dish in Brabant, that has a minced meat sausage encased in a long white roll. Last year, Lekker Brabant shared an idea for sausage roll chips on social media as part of an April Fool’s joke.
Receiving a very enthusiastic response, the family business decided to go ahead and make their sausage roll dream a reality. After spending a while perfecting the flavours and ensuring it would stick to the chips, Lekker Brabant sent the new snack off to influencers, such as Snackspert and Gio Latooy, to try.
All the marketing obviously paid off, as 125.000 bags of the sausage roll chips have been sold in a single week. Some retailers are also selling the chips, and they fly off the shelves - 200 bags are sold daily!
Do the chips actually taste like Brabant sausage rolls?
Like most chip flavours, the sausage roll chips don’t taste exactly like the food they were inspired by. The spicy flavour of the meat comes through but according to AD, “it doesn’t quite compare to the first bite you take of a freshly baked sausage roll”.
The chips are made by a potato farmer on the border of Brabant. And while they aren’t produced by Lekker Brabant directly, the brothers and owners Jochem and Jurgen Damen say their chips are traditionally and authentically produced with their special flavouring.