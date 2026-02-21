Sausage roll flavoured chips from Brabant become huge success

A unique product from Dutch family business Lekker Brabant has become a sales hit. The food business sold 125.000 bags of sausage roll-flavoured chips in just one week - more than the number of actual sausage rolls (worstenbroodjes) sold.

Lekker Brabant sausage roll chips go viral

A sausage roll or worstenbroodje is a regional speciality dish in Brabant, that has a minced meat sausage encased in a long white roll. Last year, Lekker Brabant shared an idea for sausage roll chips on social media as part of an April Fool’s joke.

Receiving a very enthusiastic response, the family business decided to go ahead and make their sausage roll dream a reality. After spending a while perfecting the flavours and ensuring it would stick to the chips, Lekker Brabant sent the new snack off to influencers, such as Snackspert and Gio Latooy, to try.