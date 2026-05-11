Over 300 concerts in the 2026-2027 season at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ

The 2026–2027 season brings leading artists, premieres and new series. With over 300 concerts, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ presents the 2026–2027 season as a powerful statement for contemporary music. Leading international musicians, new compositions, and adventurous concert formats come together in a programme that pushes boundaries and aims to reach new audiences.

New creators, new forms and new audiences

With new series and programming that bring together different musical traditions, Muziekgebouw is firmly committed to audience development. General Director Boudewijn Berentsen calls it "a place where both enthusiasts and newcomers are challenged." This season, Muziekgebouw opens its doors "even wider - to new creators, new forms and new audiences."

"a place where both enthusiasts and newcomers are challenged."

New series: music beyond the concert format

With two new series, the Muziekgebouw explores two extremes of how music can be experienced today: as an interdisciplinary total experience or as a concentrated listening experience.

Unbound

Unbound brings together concerts that combine music with other disciplines. Sound takes on visual and physical dimensions: movement, scenography, and light are integral parts of the experience. No set formats, but theatrical evenings that break open the traditional concert format - from Stravinsky with marionettes to classical repertoire with dance. Think of it as a series intended for curious cultural explorers seeking more than just a concert in a classical setting.