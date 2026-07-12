Dutch startup trials smart bike rack that charges and locks e-bikes

A pilot with a smart bike rack called the "Lock and Load" has begun at the University of Twente. Former students of the Dutch university are behind the system which automatically locks and charges an e-bike when it is parked in the bike rack.

Smart bike rack charges e-bikes while parked

Paul Stöver and Maarten Smit, former students of the University of Twente in Enschede, are the co-founders of the startup Revost, which developed the smart bike rack, Lock and Load. The idea behind the innovation is that a cyclist can simply place their e-bike in the bike rack and it will automatically lock and charge it without any cables needed.

"People have to take their charger out of their bag every time to charge their e-bike. We saw that this causes a lot of inconvenience," Stöver told RTV Oost. The founders also wanted to combat bicycle theft.

The Lock and Load can charge all e-bike models. Only a reversible modification to the front axle of the bicycle is required; a special axle nut with the startup’s technology is needed, which provides a contact point for charging and allows the e-bike to be locked.