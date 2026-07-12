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Dutch startup trials smart bike rack that charges and locks e-bikes

Dutch startup trials smart bike rack that charges and locks e-bikes

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By Simone Jacobs

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A pilot with a smart bike rack called the "Lock and Load" has begun at the University of Twente. Former students of the Dutch university are behind the system which automatically locks and charges an e-bike when it is parked in the bike rack.

Smart bike rack charges e-bikes while parked

Paul Stöver and Maarten Smit, former students of the University of Twente in Enschede, are the co-founders of the startup Revost, which developed the smart bike rack, Lock and Load. The idea behind the innovation is that a cyclist can simply place their e-bike in the bike rack and it will automatically lock and charge it without any cables needed.

"People have to take their charger out of their bag every time to charge their e-bike. We saw that this causes a lot of inconvenience," Stöver told RTV Oost. The founders also wanted to combat bicycle theft. 

The Lock and Load can charge all e-bike models. Only a reversible modification to the front axle of the bicycle is required; a special axle nut with the startup’s technology is needed, which provides a contact point for charging and allows the e-bike to be locked.

Dutch startup aims for nationwide rollout of e-bike charging racks 

At the beginning of July, the Dutch startup began with a pilot to test the smart bike rack for the first time outside the development environment. The setup will be tested at the University of Twente with two bicycles and one of the special bike racks.

With the pilot, the founders hope to gain experience and further improve the system. If all goes well, the former students would like to start sales in early 2027. 

"We want to start with healthcare institutions, universities, and companies that promote cycling among their employees," Smit told NOS. The ultimate goal, though, is to roll out the e-bike charging racks across the Netherlands

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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