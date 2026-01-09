Home
70kg minute hand falls from clock of Utrecht’s Dom Tower

By Simone Jacobs

One of the clocks of the Dom Tower in Utrecht is no longer showing the time after the 70-kilogram minute hand became detached and fell down. 

Clock hand from Dom Tower in Utrecht falls down

The minute hand of one of the four clocks on the Dom Tower fell to a lower level of the tower on Wednesday. The municipality of Utrecht partially fenced off the area surrounding the tower and stopped the clock shortly after the incident.

It’s unknown how the 70-kilogram hand became detached, reports RTV Utrecht. "We don't know if it's related to the snow. We don't think so, but we're not sure," said a spokesperson. How long it will take to repair and reattach the hand is also uncertain.

Dom Tower clock hand issues come shortly after restoration

Tours of the clock tower were cancelled as well, but it is expected that bookings will resume on Friday if the municipality deems it safe. The hour hand of the west side clock has also been secured as a precaution. 

In 2024, a five-year restoration of the Dom Tower was completed, and it was said at the time that the iconic building would not need any major maintenance for the next 50 years. During the renovation, the clock hands were repainted and regilded.

