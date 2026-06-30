Renovations for Expats: Your designer and guide for renovating in the Netherlands

An international couple in Oude Wetering recently described their newly renovated home as feeling like a holiday. Every day. The project was never about creating a particular style. Instead, the goal was to create a sense of calm that runs throughout the entire home, with each room expressing it in its own way. Lime plaster, oak and soft natural light create a warm atmosphere that changes throughout the day. After nine months of work, with a trusted contractor and landscape architect involved from start to finish, the result is a home where every element feels connected. Creating that feeling is what Renovations for Expats does. A designer and guide for expats in the Netherlands Founded by Cathelijne van der Lande, Renovations for Expats specialises in helping internationals transform homes in the Netherlands.

For more than 10 years, Cathelijne led renovations for boutique hotels and high-end private homes. Today, she focuses exclusively on expats who have purchased a property in the Netherlands and want to renovate. From the first design sketches through to the day homeowners walk through the front door, she oversees the entire process. Many internationals know exactly how they want to live. The challenge is often understanding how to achieve that vision in a country where the language, regulations and building industry may still be unfamiliar. By coordinating architects, contractors, and suppliers and presenting clear, curated options rather than endless choices, Renovations for Expats helps homeowners navigate the process with confidence. The aim is not simply a completed renovation, but a coherent home that reflects the people living in it.

Working in English and managing every stage from start to finish, she takes the whole renovation off the clients' hands, providing a single point of contact throughout. Taking on only a limited number of projects each year allows for a highly personal approach and close attention to detail. As this client explains: "From our very first conversation, we knew Cathelijne was someone we could truly trust. She understood our style and needs and turned our ideas into a home that exceeded our expectations." A curated approach to renovating Everything centres around one key principle: curation. Rather than overwhelming homeowners with countless options, Cathelijne works from a carefully built network of trusted contractors, suppliers and specialists. Every recommendation is based on experience, reliability and quality.