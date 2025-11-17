When relocation is overwhelming: Finding a therapist that truly understands the expat experience

Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono from Therapy with Olivia discusses how finding a therapist who understands the expat experience can help you to feel more at home and supported. Feeling understood The decision to move to a new country is often driven by excitement, opportunity and ambition. Yet, even the most positive life changes, such as moving to the Netherlands, can bring immense stress, cultural friction, and adjustment challenges. When you need support, finding a therapeutic space where you can bring your full, authentic self without fear of judgment is essential. At Therapy with Olivia, they believe healing starts with feeling completely understood. That’s why founder Olivia built the practice specifically to support the international and multicultural community that she is a part of. Her team includes seven experienced psychologists who offer multidisciplinary, multicultural, and multilingual care, tailored to your personal goals and unique story. The power of speaking your mind (and your language) When working through complex emotions, being understood in your native language can make all the difference. The team speaks English, French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese, which allows clients from other countries to communicate in the language that feels most natural and comforting to them. At Therapy with Olivia, they know how important it is to be fully understood, not just in translation, but also in the culture and context of your experience.

Many of their clients come to them during major life transitions, and those transitions often overlap with the very same changes they have navigated themselves. From anxiety and stress management to depression, trauma, burnout and relationship challenges, no problem is too big or too small. They are there to walk beside you, whatever your path looks like. Beyond one-size-fits-all At Therapy with Olivia, they understand that no two people experience the world in the same way, which is why their clinicians draw from a range of evidence-based approaches. By combining multiple modalities, including cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), mindfulness, psychodynamic therapy and somatic work, they ensure your journey is designed specifically for you. Whether you prefer structured, skill-based techniques for immediate coping or deeper explorations of emotion and identity, they create a space together with you that meets you exactly where you are. By combining these approaches with cultural sensitivity, they strive to create an environment where every person belongs and where there is no question that your therapist truly understands you. Inclusion and immediate support As an LGBTQIA+ owned and affirming practice, inclusion and authenticity are at the heart of what they do. Therapy with Olivia offers the respect and understanding you need and deserve to explore all aspects of yourself - your culture, gender, relationships and past. They may have the knowledge and experience, but you are your own expert; they are here to help you get to where you want to be.