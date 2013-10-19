So Where's Home? | A Film About Third Culture Kid Identity
"So Where's Home?" explores the unique perspectives and identities of Third Culture Kids, people who have spent a significant portion of their childhood overseas. The purpose of this short documentary project is to understand why third culture kids struggle to answer the question of "so where’s home?" and the implications this difficulty has on personal identity.
This project was Adrian Bautista’s final senior thesis project for his film & media studies minor at Georgetown University. Enjoy!
