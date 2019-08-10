See the Perseid meteor shower in the Netherlands

The Perseids is one of the brighter meteor showers and can be seen each year between July 17 and August 24. Whilst they can be seen for a pretty long period, the peak tends to be around August 9 to August 13. This year, the peak is on the night between August 12 and 13.

The Moon could disrupt your viewing

The Perseid meteor shower is made up of bits of debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle. The shower gets the name Perseid from the constellation Perseus, as the direction it seems to come from in the sky lies in the same direction as Perseus. When the meteor shower is at its peak, around 60 shooting stars per hour can be seen crossing the heavens.

This year, however, your plans to see the meteor shower may be slightly ruined by the Moon. With a full Moon at its peak, the rate of meteors is reduced from the usual 60 to only 15 to 20 per hour. Whilst the shower may therefore not be as spectacular as in other years, it is still definitely worth a look.

How can you see the meteor shower?

Luckily, you don’t need much in the way of equipment, just yourself, some patience and a clear sky- that last one might be a little hard to get in the Netherlands, but fingers crossed. Find a spot that is dark- so away from city lights and give your eyes some time to adjust.