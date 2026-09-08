Money matters: Questions to ask your mortgage advisor in the Netherlands

While the Dutch housing market has changed significantly over the past 30 years, key financial principles remain the same. Topping that list is securing proper financial advice before starting a property search, especially for complex financial situations like self-employment or receiving the 30% ruling.

So, what will a mortgage advisor ask during an initial consultation? More importantly, what questions should buyers ask them? During a first meeting, an advisor usually reviews income, future plans and personal circumstances to determine borrowing limits and loan terms.

Buying a home and residency status

An advisor needs to understand a buyer's residency status, long-term plans in the Netherlands and available savings. Because the worst outcome is taking on an unaffordable mortgage that ignores individual needs, advisors require a complete picture to provide sound guidance.

What to ask your mortgage advisor

Start by asking about the different types of mortgages available in the Netherlands, particularly whether a linear or annuity mortgage best fits your situation. Linear mortgages pay off the principal faster, resulting in higher initial monthly costs that decrease over time, whereas annuity repayment costs remain fixed throughout the term.