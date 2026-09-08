Money matters: Questions to ask your mortgage advisor in the Netherlands
If you are planning to buy a home in the Netherlands, there are a lot of details to consider. Mortgage advice firm FVB de Boer shares essential questions internationals should ask when securing a mortgage.
While the Dutch housing market has changed significantly over the past 30 years, key financial principles remain the same. Topping that list is securing proper financial advice before starting a property search, especially for complex financial situations like self-employment or receiving the 30% ruling.
So, what will a mortgage advisor ask during an initial consultation? More importantly, what questions should buyers ask them? During a first meeting, an advisor usually reviews income, future plans and personal circumstances to determine borrowing limits and loan terms.
Buying a home and residency status
An advisor needs to understand a buyer's residency status, long-term plans in the Netherlands and available savings. Because the worst outcome is taking on an unaffordable mortgage that ignores individual needs, advisors require a complete picture to provide sound guidance.
What to ask your mortgage advisor
Start by asking about the different types of mortgages available in the Netherlands, particularly whether a linear or annuity mortgage best fits your situation. Linear mortgages pay off the principal faster, resulting in higher initial monthly costs that decrease over time, whereas annuity repayment costs remain fixed throughout the term.
It is also vital to discuss interest rate trends and the pros and cons of fixing a rate for one, five or 10 years. Anyone earning income in a foreign currency or working as a freelancer should clarify how those factors influence loan eligibility and borrowing capacity.
Finally, ask about the overall timeline of the home-buying process and what steps to take if the official property valuation comes in lower than the purchase offer. In the Netherlands, lenders will only finance up to 100 percent of the property's appraised value, meaning any gap between the bid and the valuation must be covered using private savings.
Preparing for financial changes
It is equally important to discuss what happens if job circumstances change, or if unexpected funds allow for early mortgage repayments without incurring financial penalties from the lender.
For those planning to leave the country or consider property as an investment, clarify local regulations regarding renting out a primary residence, as Dutch lenders often restrict subletting under standard home mortgages.
Buying property in the Netherlands relies on teamwork, trust and confidence in expert guidance. Asking the right questions early ensures a solid financial foundation throughout the homeownership journey.
Navigating the Dutch property market requires clear insight into your personal financial situation. The mortgage specialists at FVB de Boer help internationals calculate their borrowing capacity and secure suitable loan terms. Visit the FVB de Boer website to book an initial consultation.