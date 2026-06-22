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Getting the best mortgage advice in the Netherlands

Getting the best mortgage advice in the Netherlands

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Are you thinking about buying a house in the Netherlands but don't know where to start? Just ask an expert! José de Boer from FVB de Boer Mortgages has been in the business for 30 years, helping hundreds of international workers find the right mortgage.

The key to (finding) your home

In her many years of guiding people to buy their homes, José has realised that no two households are alike. Getting to know her clients and their financial situations is essential to finding the best mortgages for their needs.

As an independent mortgage advisory group (not tied to a bank or other financial institution), FVB de Boer's advice is tailored to you, backed by decades of experience. Precisely, that independence and experience are what set them apart in the highly competitive Dutch market. Still not sure? FVB de Boer offers all prospective home buyers a free consultation to get you started, so you can ask any questions you might have. 

Support through the right steps

Obtaining a mortgage with FVB de Boer follows a transparent and personal four-point plan:

1. Intake and understanding your plans

The team begins with a full review of your financial goals, housing plans and family situation, taking the time to understand your needs.

2. Tailored and independent advice

Advice is given clearly and provides an overview of all the options available to you. Full independence allows for recommendations to prioritise what suits you best.

3. Implementation and coordination 

All communication with banks and insurers, checking the terms, coordinating valuations and reviewing documentation is managed by FVB de Boer. You will be guided through each step until completion, with support continuing afterwards in case you need to adjust your decisions later on.

4. After-care and long-term support

Support does not end once the documents are signed. The team remains available for questions, updates on legislation or lender conditions, and to help you if your financial situation changes over time.

All the information on mortgages

Check out FVB de Boer Mortgages' website to learn more about how the Dutch housing market works, the different types of mortgages available, and the roles of banks, notaries, and real estate agents.

Their website is packed with useful information on every aspect of buying a home in the Netherlands, as well as the latest housing market news. As José says, preparing yourself with expert advice is crucial in successfully buying a home in the Netherlands

Do you have any questions about mortgages? FVB de Boer Mortgages helps expats in the Netherlands navigate the housing market and find the right mortgage plan.

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