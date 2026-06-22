Getting the best mortgage advice in the Netherlands

Are you thinking about buying a house in the Netherlands but don't know where to start? Just ask an expert! José de Boer from FVB de Boer Mortgages has been in the business for 30 years, helping hundreds of international workers find the right mortgage.

The key to (finding) your home

In her many years of guiding people to buy their homes, José has realised that no two households are alike. Getting to know her clients and their financial situations is essential to finding the best mortgages for their needs.

As an independent mortgage advisory group (not tied to a bank or other financial institution), FVB de Boer's advice is tailored to you, backed by decades of experience. Precisely, that independence and experience are what set them apart in the highly competitive Dutch market. Still not sure? FVB de Boer offers all prospective home buyers a free consultation to get you started, so you can ask any questions you might have.

Support through the right steps

Obtaining a mortgage with FVB de Boer follows a transparent and personal four-point plan: