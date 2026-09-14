Expat guide to navigating the complexities of Dutch healthcare

AGS Global Solutions Netherlands has helped thousands of families relocate. They understand how confusing a new culture and its systems can be. In this guide, they share common points of confusion about the Dutch healthcare system and how to address them.

Healthcare in the Netherlands is highly regarded in almost every measure: 99,9 percent of residents have access to care, 83 percent are satisfied with its quality and just 0,6 percent report unmet medical needs. On paper, it’s an enviable system. In practice, however, newcomers can sometimes find it restrictive and baffling. This guide from AGS Global Solutions Netherlands covers the moments their clients find most perplexing when interacting with the Dutch healthcare system, and how to navigate them more easily. 1. How to find a GP (huisarts) in the Netherlands Everyone living in the Netherlands is legally required to have basic health insurance and is advised to register with a local GP as soon as possible. However, a nationwide shortage of new doctors means around 60 percent of Dutch GP practices are no longer accepting new patients (known as the patient intake cap or patientenstop), particularly in cities like Amsterdam, Eindhoven and Utrecht. Beyond being your first line of support, GPs are the gatekeepers to all specialist and hospital care.

Insurers typically require a GP referral to reimburse specialist visits. Your GP or out-of-hours GP clinic (huisartsenpost) must also pre-approve non-urgent emergency room visits, or hospital staff may turn you away. What to do if Dutch GPs are full (Patiëntenstop) If you’re new to the Netherlands or moved to a new area and are struggling to find a GP, contact your insurer's care mediation department (zorgbemiddeling). Insurers are legally required to help place you once you’ve exhausted your local options. If needed, a nearby GP will usually see you for a one-off visitor consultation (passant consult), paid out of pocket and reimbursed. If you move within the Netherlands, don't deregister from your old GP before your new one is confirmed – without one, you can't get routine referrals or repeat prescriptions. Talk to AGS Global Solutions Netherlands and use their local expertise to help make your move easy

2. Getting a stronger prescription Dutch general practice follows “afwachtend beleid,” or watchful waiting, to limit antibiotic resistance and overmedication. This means that in the first instance, paracetamol and rest are often recommended as legitimate first-line treatment while the doctors wait to see if things improve. This, however, can feel woefully underwhelming when you’re in serious pain. How to request stronger medication from a Dutch doctor If you are struggling and want to ask your doctor for a stronger prescription, be specific about the impact the pain is having on you. For example, saying “I can't stand for more than five minutes” is better than “my back hurts”. Ask what happens if the problem is left untreated, and book a follow-up if symptoms persist. If you’re still not being heard by your doctor, request a second opinion. This is a normal, accepted step to take in the Netherlands. 3. Over-the-counter medication and self-care in the Netherlands Jet lag, a head cold, seasonal allergies: aches and pains you would treat with over-the-counter medication at home may now require a doctor's consultation.

Certain active ingredients are more heavily regulated in the Netherlands, both to limit antibiotic resistance and as a matter of national policy. Examples include pseudoephedrine-based decongestants, low-strength hydrocortisone, antibiotic ointments, higher-strength antihistamines and melatonin. Where to buy non-prescription medicine Most drugstores (drogisterijen) in the Netherlands sell paracetamol and ibuprofen over the counter. For anything beyond that, ask your pharmacist (apotheker) first. They can usually tell you whether something needs a prescription and suggest an alternative that doesn't. If a prescription is required, most GPs offer short telephone consultations just for this. If you rely on a specific product, check its status before you move to the Netherlands and bring a bridging supply. 4. Transferring pre-existing conditions and overseas prescriptions Moving with an established diagnosis? Expect your Dutch GP or specialist to reassess it rather than continue your existing plan. This is a byproduct of how the Dutch healthcare system works: Prescriptions for controlled medications can only be issued by a doctor with Dutch BIG registration, so non-EU prescriptions can't simply transfer.

GPs must confirm diagnoses against national guidelines ( NHG-standaarden ) to limit their liability.

NHG-standaarden Certain medications aren't licensed in the EU. Adderall is the clearest example, with patients typically moved to dexamfetamine or methylphenidate (Ritalin or Concerta). Conditions that are harder to categorise, such as ME/CFS, fibromyalgia or mast cell activation syndrome, see the most friction, since Dutch guidelines sometimes treat them differently. Conditions with a clear biomarker, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, and most autoimmune diseases, transfer more smoothly, though your specialist will likely still run baseline tests before resuming or adjusting treatment. Preparing medical records before moving to the Netherlands Before you move, it helps to have everything prepared in advance so there's less stress when you get here. For example: Prepare a one-page medical summary . Appointments last between 10 and 15 minutes, so list only active diagnoses, current medications with exact names and dosages, past surgeries with dates, and known drug allergies. Translate to English if needed.

Bring PDFs of your medical records so clinic staff can upload them directly. Personal medical records don't usually require authentication or notarisation.

Bring a bridging supply of your regular medication, in original packaging, especially anything that might be restricted locally. Check cross-border rules, since quantities above a certain threshold need a formal declaration.

Check medication availability before you move , especially for ADHD, chronic pain, or psychiatric medication, and start any necessary transition with your current doctor months ahead.

Check your medication's reimbursement status. Since not everything is reimbursed, it might be worth adding additional insurance coverage. Navigating the Dutch medical system as an expat Just like moving your belongings to the Netherlands, the key to smoothly transitioning your medical care is thinking ahead. The more records you collect and the fuller the picture you present to your Dutch physician, the better your chances of getting the care you need. Although the pace and structure of the Dutch healthcare system may take getting used to, the quality of the care you’ll receive is uncompromisingly world-class. This article is intended as general information, not medical, legal, or insurance advice. Requirements vary by medication and individual circumstances. Always confirm specifics with your doctor, pharmacist, insurer, and the relevant Dutch authorities.