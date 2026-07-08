Moving internationally? Lower your costs with AGS Groupage Services

Relocating to a new country is an exciting adventure, but moving your personal belongings internationally can often feel overwhelming. Many expats face the same challenge: they don't have enough household goods to fill an entire shipping container, yet they still want a reliable, secure and cost-effective moving solution. AGS Relocation has developed a service specifically designed for this situation: its international Groupage Service. What is Groupage? Groupage is a smart shipping solution that allows several customers to share transport space within the same container or vehicle. Instead of paying for an entire container, you only pay for the volume you actually use. For expats, international assignees, students, diplomats and professionals relocating abroad, this often results in significant cost savings compared to dedicated shipments.

Whether you are moving a few boxes, a small apartment or part of your household, groupage offers an economical and environmentally responsible alternative. The AGS European hubs From its strategically located consolidation hubs in the Netherlands, Spain and France, AGS organises regular shipments destined for locations throughout Europe and around the world. These European hubs play a central role within the AGS global network, allowing the company to efficiently combine shipments, optimise transport routes and maximise container utilisation. This means customers benefit from: Competitive international moving rates

Regular departures to major destinations

Reduced environmental impact through shared transport

Professional packing and handling

Secure storage solutions when required

End-to-end coordination by experienced move managers

Because AGS operates through a worldwide network of company-owned offices and trusted partners, they can ensure consistent service quality from origin to destination. Ideal for expats and international professionals Many international assignments today are shorter in duration than in the past. Employees often relocate for one to three years and prefer not to move the contents of an entire family home. Groupage is particularly suitable for: Young professionals relocating abroad

Employees on temporary assignments

Expats moving into furnished accommodation

Students pursuing international education

Returning expats bringing part of their household back home Families shipping a limited volume of personal belongings Experienced relocation and moving specialists help determine the most suitable transport method based on your volume, destination and required delivery timeline.