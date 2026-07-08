Moving internationally? Lower your costs with AGS Groupage Services
Relocating to a new country is an exciting adventure, but moving your personal belongings internationally can often feel overwhelming. Many expats face the same challenge: they don't have enough household goods to fill an entire shipping container, yet they still want a reliable, secure and cost-effective moving solution.
AGS Relocation has developed a service specifically designed for this situation: its international Groupage Service.
What is Groupage?
Groupage is a smart shipping solution that allows several customers to share transport space within the same container or vehicle. Instead of paying for an entire container, you only pay for the volume you actually use.
For expats, international assignees, students, diplomats and professionals relocating abroad, this often results in significant cost savings compared to dedicated shipments.
Whether you are moving a few boxes, a small apartment or part of your household, groupage offers an economical and environmentally responsible alternative.
The AGS European hubs
From its strategically located consolidation hubs in the Netherlands, Spain and France, AGS organises regular shipments destined for locations throughout Europe and around the world.
These European hubs play a central role within the AGS global network, allowing the company to efficiently combine shipments, optimise transport routes and maximise container utilisation.
This means customers benefit from:
- Competitive international moving rates
- Regular departures to major destinations
- Reduced environmental impact through shared transport
- Professional packing and handling
- Secure storage solutions when required
- End-to-end coordination by experienced move managers
Because AGS operates through a worldwide network of company-owned offices and trusted partners, they can ensure consistent service quality from origin to destination.
Ideal for expats and international professionals
Many international assignments today are shorter in duration than in the past. Employees often relocate for one to three years and prefer not to move the contents of an entire family home.
Groupage is particularly suitable for:
- Young professionals relocating abroad
- Employees on temporary assignments
- Expats moving into furnished accommodation
- Students pursuing international education
- Returning expats bringing part of their household back home
Families shipping a limited volume of personal belongings
Experienced relocation and moving specialists help determine the most suitable transport method based on your volume, destination and required delivery timeline.
More than just moving
AGS understands that a successful relocation involves much more than transporting household goods.
In addition to international moving services, the company provides a comprehensive range of relocation solutions, including:
- Assistance while searching for a house
- Immigration and visa support
- Temporary accommodation
- School search services
- Registration with local authorities
- Bank account opening assistance
- Utility connections
- Settling-in assistance
- Destination services
By combining moving and relocation services under one roof, AGS creates a seamless experience for both employees and employers.
Live container departures
Planning an international move requires careful timing. To help expats stay informed, AGS regularly publishes an overview of its available consolidated containers. Internationals can easily check destinations, estimated departure and arrival dates, and remaining loading capacity by viewing the current AGS container departures.
Why choose AGS?
With over 147 locations in 101 countries, AGS supports thousands of international moves every year. Its global expertise, local knowledge and customer-focused approach make AGS a trusted partner for individuals, multinational corporations and diplomatic organisations alike.
If you are planning an international move and are looking for a cost-effective, sustainable and stress-free solution, you can request a free moving quotation from AGS. Because when it comes to moving internationally, bigger isn't always better. Sometimes sharing the journey simply makes more sense.