Dutch government relaxes entry requirements for all travellers

The Dutch government has clarified the new entry requirements for non-EU citizens travelling to the Netherlands, which are set to come into effect on Wednesday, March 23.

Dutch government relaxes COVID-19 rules for all travellers

Following the latest update from Health Minister Ernst Kuipers in regards to the national coronavirus restrictions, there has been some confusion as to the entry restrictions for travellers arriving in the Netherlands from outside of the EU / Schengen area. However, new information on the government’s website suggests that the cabinet has decided to relax entry requirements for all travellers - including non-EU citizens - from March 23.

As of Wednesday, the following entry requirements apply in the Netherlands:

Travellers from within the EU / Schengen area are no longer required to present a coronavirus certificate (i.e. proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test)

EU citizens travelling to the Netherlands from outside of the EU / Schengen area are no longer required to present a coronavirus certificate

Travellers from outside the EU / Schengen area are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 test (i.e. a fit-to-fly test) in order to enter the Netherlands

The Dutch government does advise all travellers to take a self-test immediately upon arrival in the Netherlands, and another one five days after arriving in the country.