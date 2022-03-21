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Dutch government relaxes entry requirements for all travellers

Dutch government relaxes entry requirements for all travellers

By Victoria Séveno

The Dutch government has clarified the new entry requirements for non-EU citizens travelling to the Netherlands, which are set to come into effect on Wednesday, March 23.

Dutch government relaxes COVID-19 rules for all travellers

Following the latest update from Health Minister Ernst Kuipers in regards to the national coronavirus restrictions, there has been some confusion as to the entry restrictions for travellers arriving in the Netherlands from outside of the EU / Schengen area. However, new information on the government’s website suggests that the cabinet has decided to relax entry requirements for all travellers - including non-EU citizens - from March 23. 

As of Wednesday, the following entry requirements apply in the Netherlands:

  • Travellers from within the EU / Schengen area are no longer required to present a coronavirus certificate (i.e. proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test)
  • EU citizens travelling to the Netherlands from outside of the EU / Schengen area are no longer required to present a coronavirus certificate
  • Travellers from outside the EU / Schengen area are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 test (i.e. a fit-to-fly test) in order to enter the Netherlands

The Dutch government does advise all travellers to take a self-test immediately upon arrival in the Netherlands, and another one five days after arriving in the country.

New entry requirements come into effect on March 23

While the majority of travel restrictions have been lifted, the government does ask anyone arriving in the Netherlands to complete a health declaration form, and emphasises that the EU entry ban remains in effect for a number of countries outside of the EU. There are, however, various exemptions to the entry ban, including for fully vaccinated travellers.

In addition to these relaxations to the rules, the government has announced that, as of March 23, the Netherlands will also recognise recovery certificates issued on the basis of a positive antigen test. Up until now, only positive PCR tests have been officially recognised.

For a full overview of the Netherlands' entry requirements, visit the Dutch government's website.

Thumb: oliverdelahaye via Shutterstock.

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Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

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Victoria Séveno
Victoria grew up in Amsterdam, before moving to the UK to study English and Related Literature at the University of York and completing her NCTJ course at the Press Association in London. She has a love for all things movies, animals, and food. Read more

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