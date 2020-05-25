Coronavirus update (May 25): 45.445 confirmed cases

The RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and Environment) reports that, since the last update, another 209 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that is caused by the new coronavirus. This means that the new total of infected people is 45.445.

Coronavirus situation in the Netherlands

Of the 45.445 people infected, another 8 people have died since yesterday*, May 24, bringing the death toll to 5.830. In total, 11.680 (+8) patients are or have been admitted to hospital. As not all people are getting tested, the true number of people infected with the new coronavirus is higher than reported.

*There may be a delay between the day of death and the day that it is reported.

Date Confirmed cases Hospital admissions Deaths May 25 45.445 (+209) 11.680 (+8) 5.830 (+8) May 24 45.236 (+172) 11.672 (+13) 5.822 (+11) May 23 45.064 (+176) 11.659 (+10) 5.811 (+23) May 22 44.888 (+188) 11.649 (+9) 5.788 (+13) May 21 44.700 (+253) 11.640 (+13) 5.775 (+27) May 20 44.447 (+198) 11.627 (+14) 5.748 (+33) May 19 44.249 (+108) 11.613 (+34) 5.715 (+21)

Country slowly reopening

At the coronavirus press conference of Tuesday, May 19, Prime Minister Rutte and health minister De Jonge announced the government’s plans to slowly reopen the country are going through as planned, for now. Read about all of the steps here.