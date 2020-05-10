Coronavirus update (May 10): 42.627 confirmed cases

MAY 11 UPDATE HERE

The RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and Environment) reports that, since the last update, another 245 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that is caused by the new coronavirus. This means that the new total of infected people is 42.627.

Coronavirus situation in the Netherlands

Of the 42.627 people infected, another 18 people have died since yesterday*, May 9, bringing the death toll to 5.440. In total, 11.307 (+22) patients are or have been admitted to hospital. As not all people are getting tested, the true number of people infected with the new coronavirus is higher than reported.

*There may be a delay between the day of death and the day that it is reported.