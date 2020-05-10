Coronavirus update (May 10): 42.627 confirmed cases
The RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and Environment) reports that, since the last update, another 245 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that is caused by the new coronavirus. This means that the new total of infected people is 42.627.
Coronavirus situation in the Netherlands
Of the 42.627 people infected, another 18 people have died since yesterday*, May 9, bringing the death toll to 5.440. In total, 11.307 (+22) patients are or have been admitted to hospital. As not all people are getting tested, the true number of people infected with the new coronavirus is higher than reported.
*There may be a delay between the day of death and the day that it is reported.
|Date
|Confirmed cases
|Hospital admissions
|Deaths
|May 10
|42.627 (+245)
|11.307 (+22)
|5.440 (+18)
|May 9
|42.382 (+289)
|11.285 (+58)
|5.422 (+63)
|May 8
|42.093 (+319)
|11.227 (+35)
|5.359 (+71)
|May 7
|41.774 (+455)
|11.192 (+39)
|5.288 (+84)
|May 6
|41.319 (+232)
|11.153 (+27)
|5.204 (+36)
|May 5
|41.087 (+317)
|11.126 (+89)
|5.168 (+86)
|May 4
|40.770 (+199)
|11.037 (+42)
|5.082 (+26)
Country slowly reopening
At the coronavirus press conference of Wednesday, May 6, Prime Minister Rutte and health minister De Jonge announced the government’s plans to slowly reopen the country, step-by-step. Read about all of the steps here.