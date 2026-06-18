1 million Dutch read news on socials, but few trust it

A report by the Dutch Media Authority (Commissariaat voor de Media) has revealed up-to-date figures about how social media is changing the way people in the Netherlands consume news.

Where do the Dutch get their news?

According to the 2026 Digital News Report by the Dutch Media Authority, social media channels are the main place 33 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds in the Netherlands go to find out what is happening in the news, up from 20 percent in 2018.

In total, over one million residents in the Netherlands, or 7 percent of the population, go first to social media to get their news, rather than directly to the websites, programmes and podcasts of news publishers.

At the same time, people in the Netherlands are increasingly concerned about mis- and disinformation. In 2018, 30 percent of people in the country were concerned about mis- and disinformation on social media platforms, which are largely not held responsible for content published on their sites. In 2026, this figure has grown to 51 percent.