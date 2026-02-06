Expedition Deutsch
Expedition Deutsch
Expedition Deutsch offers German courses i.a. for Erasmus University. You can follow our courses in Rotterdam and online, in group lessons or 1-to-1, ... show more
Interested in learning German or improving your German language skills? Are you looking for business or general German courses, including private or group lessons for your employees? Here is a list of German language courses in Rotterdam, for expats and international companies.
Expedition Deutsch offers German courses i.a. for Erasmus University. You can follow our courses in Rotterdam and online, in group lessons or 1-to-1, ... show more
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