Welcome to the Dutch office jungle: A survival guide by Taalthuis

By now, you’ve probably conquered bike lanes without flinching, developed a loyal relationship with stroopwafels, and learned that when one colleague has a birthday, everyone in the room gets congratulated. Gefeliciteerd! You’re settling in. If you’ve ever left a meeting wondering whether your manager just praised you or politely shut you down, this guide by Taalthuis is for you. Dutch office culture can feel refreshing, confusing and slightly terrifying all at once. The good news? Once you understand the rules, it becomes one of the most open and efficient work environments you’ll ever experience. Let’s explore the essentials of Dutch workplace culture and language, so you can step into your new role with confidence and clarity! Direct communication is the norm The Dutch are renowned for their directness. If a colleague tells you your idea won’t work, they’re not being harsh; they’re being honest. In return, they’ll appreciate it if you communicate just as clearly. There’s no need for lengthy small talk; getting straight to the point is valued and expected.

Taalthuis tip: If someone responds with a hesitant “interessant,” they might not actually find it interesting. It’s sometimes a polite way of saying “I disagree but don’t want to argue”. Hierarchy is minimal In many Dutch offices, hierarchy is as flat as the Dutch landscape. You’ll likely be on a first-name basis with everyone, including senior management. Don’t be surprised if your boss asks for your input, or if you’re encouraged to challenge their ideas. Here, logic and strong arguments carry more weight than job titles. If you’re used to a more formal work culture, this might take some getting used to. But once you adapt, you’ll appreciate the openness and collaboration it fosters. Punctuality is essential In the Netherlands, punctuality is not a nice extra. It’s the standard. Meetings start on time, not “around” a certain time. Arriving late is noticed immediately and rarely appreciated. Being five minutes late still counts as late. Excuses are tolerated sparingly. A flat tyre might save you once, but it’s not a lifestyle.

Taalthuis tip: Set your clock a few minutes ahead. The Dutch will notice, and respect, your punctuality. Borrel: More than just drinks The borrel, or work drinks, is a cherished Dutch tradition. It’s not just about having a drink; it’s about building relationships, networking, and discussing everything from work projects to the weather (het weer). If you’re invited, make sure to attend. If you’re not, don’t hesitate to ask why. Expect simple drinks like beer or wine, often accompanied by "bitterballen" (a must-try Dutch snack). Taalthuis tip: Learn the phrase “Proost!” (Cheers!) and you’ll fit right in. Essential Dutch workplace vocabulary Anyone working in the Netherlands quickly notices that office conversations come with their own set of typically Dutch expressions. Understanding these words not only helps you communicate better, but also gives insight into Dutch work culture: Collega : Colleague. Used constantly, in both formal and informal settings.

: Colleague. Used constantly, in both formal and informal settings. Deadline : Same word in Dutch, taken very seriously in most workplaces.

: Same word in Dutch, taken very seriously in most workplaces. ZZP’er : Self-employed professional or freelancer, very common in Dutch work culture. (Zelfstandige zonder personeel)

: Self-employed professional or freelancer, very common in Dutch work culture. (Zelfstandige zonder personeel) Parttime : Working fewer hours; widely accepted and socially normal in the Netherlands.

: Working fewer hours; widely accepted and socially normal in the Netherlands. Overleg : This is the Dutch word for a meeting, but it’s more than just gathering people in a room. An overleg is about sharing ideas, reaching decisions, and moving forward together.

: This is the Dutch word for a meeting, but it’s more than just gathering people in a room. An overleg is about sharing ideas, reaching decisions, and moving forward together. Agenda : In the Netherlands, an agenda is taken very seriously. It sets the structure of meetings and workdays alike. Deadlines and action points are rarely optional.

: In the Netherlands, an agenda is taken very seriously. It sets the structure of meetings and workdays alike. Deadlines and action points are rarely optional. Koffiepauze : The coffee break is an essential ritual in Dutch workplaces. It’s not just about caffeine, but about connecting with colleagues. Skipping it is almost unheard of.

: The coffee break is an essential ritual in Dutch workplaces. It’s not just about caffeine, but about connecting with colleagues. Skipping it is almost unheard of. Werkdruk : This term refers to workload or pressure at work. When someone says the werkdruk is high, it’s a clear signal that busy times are ahead.

: This term refers to workload or pressure at work. When someone says the werkdruk is high, it’s a clear signal that busy times are ahead. Flexibel : Flexibility is highly valued, whether it concerns working hours, remote work, or adapting to new tasks. Being flexible often counts in your favour.

: Flexibility is highly valued, whether it concerns working hours, remote work, or adapting to new tasks. Being flexible often counts in your favour. Afspraak: An afspraak is an appointment or agreement, and once it’s made, it’s expected to be kept. Reliability matters.