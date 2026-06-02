Practice Dutch whenever it suits you with NT2 Digitaal

"Spreek je Nederlands?", "Een beetje...", "Let's just do it in English." Sound familiar? Many expats living in the Netherlands already understand and speak far more Dutch than they realise. Yet they often switch back to English because they rarely get the chance to truly practise. As a result, their confidence stays low and speaking Dutch can start to feel intimidating. At NT2 Digitaal, they understand this challenge perfectly. For more than 15 years, they have been helping expats speak Dutch with greater confidence. Their approach is simple yet highly effective: personalised conversation lessons, available whenever you need them.

Practice is key The fastest way to learn a language is by actively using it. That is why NT2 Digitaal focuses on speaking, listening and applying Dutch immediately in real-life situations. Lessons tailored completely to you Every student has a different reason for learning Dutch. That is why each lesson is adapted to your personal goals, interests and daily situations. Would you like to communicate more confidently at work? Expand your vocabulary for social conversations? Or simply feel comfortable doing your grocery shopping or making appointments in Dutch? Everything is possible. Even your hobbies and interests can become part of the lessons. From sports and travel to music and films, learning becomes easier and more enjoyable when the topics genuinely interest you.

Practical grammar without endless theory At NT2 Digitaal, they teach grammar in a natural way, using the functional grammar you need for real-life situations. By learning grammar through meaningful context and active use, you understand and remember Dutch more quickly and effectively. Flexible learning that fits your schedule All lessons can be booked and paid for online. You can follow a fixed schedule or book lessons whenever it suits you, even at the last minute. This flexibility makes learning Dutch manageable, motivating and easy to combine with work, studies or family life. Experienced and enthusiastic teachers The teachers at NT2 Digitaal are experienced language trainers and native Dutch speakers. They create an active and relaxed learning environment where you feel comfortable practising and making mistakes. This keeps every lesson interactive, personal and enjoyable. Start learning Dutch now Learn Dutch with a purpose In addition to regular conversation lessons, NT2 Digitaal also offers specialised learning programmes: