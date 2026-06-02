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Practice Dutch whenever it suits you with NT2 Digitaal

Practice Dutch whenever it suits you with NT2 Digitaal

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"Spreek je Nederlands?", "Een beetje...", "Let's just do it in English."

Sound familiar?

Many expats living in the Netherlands already understand and speak far more Dutch than they realise. Yet they often switch back to English because they rarely get the chance to truly practise. As a result, their confidence stays low and speaking Dutch can start to feel intimidating.

At NT2 Digitaal, they understand this challenge perfectly. For more than 15 years, they have been helping expats speak Dutch with greater confidence. Their approach is simple yet highly effective: personalised conversation lessons, available whenever you need them.

Practice is key

The fastest way to learn a language is by actively using it. That is why NT2 Digitaal focuses on speaking, listening and applying Dutch immediately in real-life situations.

Lessons tailored completely to you

Every student has a different reason for learning Dutch. That is why each lesson is adapted to your personal goals, interests and daily situations.

Would you like to communicate more confidently at work? Expand your vocabulary for social conversations? Or simply feel comfortable doing your grocery shopping or making appointments in Dutch? Everything is possible.

Even your hobbies and interests can become part of the lessons. From sports and travel to music and films, learning becomes easier and more enjoyable when the topics genuinely interest you.

Practical grammar without endless theory

At NT2 Digitaal, they teach grammar in a natural way, using the functional grammar you need for real-life situations. By learning grammar through meaningful context and active use, you understand and remember Dutch more quickly and effectively.

Flexible learning that fits your schedule

All lessons can be booked and paid for online. You can follow a fixed schedule or book lessons whenever it suits you, even at the last minute. This flexibility makes learning Dutch manageable, motivating and easy to combine with work, studies or family life.

Experienced and enthusiastic teachers

The teachers at NT2 Digitaal are experienced language trainers and native Dutch speakers. They create an active and relaxed learning environment where you feel comfortable practising and making mistakes. This keeps every lesson interactive, personal and enjoyable.

Start learning Dutch now

Learn Dutch with a purpose

In addition to regular conversation lessons, NT2 Digitaal also offers specialised learning programmes:

Preparation for the inburgering exams

The Dutch language skills needed for the inburgering exams are often very different from everyday conversational Dutch. That is why NT2 Digitaal offers focused preparation designed to help you succeed in every part of the exam.

Dutch for companies

Companies can also benefit from customised group lessons. With a focus on professional communication, workplace culture and industry-specific vocabulary, employees learn to use Dutch more effectively and confidently in the workplace.

Start today

Curious to discover how much Dutch you already know? Book a free 30-minute trial lesson and experience for yourself how enjoyable and effective conversation-based learning can be.

With NT2 Digitaal, you will start speaking Dutch more naturally, confidently and comfortably.

Book a free trial lesson

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