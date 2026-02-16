Home
Childcare at Partou: A smart choice for expat families

As an expat, you want one thing above all else: childcare where your child feels safe and welcome, where communication runs smoothly, and where you don't have to puzzle over working hours and travel time every week.

Childcare at Partou is a logical choice for many international families, because it truly combines quality and convenience: a strong pedagogical approach, locations throughout the country and practical support for you as a parent to find your way in the Netherlands. Literally and figuratively.

First, let's be clear: This is how childcare works in the Netherlands

Partou offers three types of childcare:

  • Daycare (0–4 years): Childcare on working days with a recognisable daily routine (playing, resting, eating, developing). Curious? Discover the daycare at Partou.
  • Preschool (2–4 years): Extra focus on learning through play, language and social development; often as preparation for primary school. Want to know more? Discover preschool at Partou.
  • After school care (4–12 years): Childcare before and after school and during school holidays, with plenty of room for relaxation and activities. Interested? Discover after-school care at Partou

Good to know: childcare in the Netherlands operates under strict rules for safety and quality. This provides reassurance if you are not yet familiar with the system.

Childcare allowance: Often a large portion is refunded 

Many parents receive childcare allowance (a contribution towards the costs) from the government. As an expat, you may also be eligible, depending on factors such as your residence status, employment status, income and the number of childcare hours.

Applications are submitted to the Tax and Customs Administration, and any changes (job, income, childcare hours) must be reported, as they affect your allowance. 

Why Partou?

This is what Partou childcare excels at:

A clear pedagogical basis: Partou Pedagogy 

Partou works with its own pedagogical vision: children develop through play, with structure, warmth and space to grow at their own pace. This is reflected in the daily schedule, activities and personal attention: pedagogical professionals tailor their approach to your child's needs. 

Always nearby: Over 900 locations 

For expat families, logistics are often the biggest stress factor. Partou has locations throughout the Netherlands, so you can often find one close to home, work, or school. Are you looking for locations with a relatively high number of expat children? Then take a look at: Childcare locations at Partou

Overview with the Partou parent app 

Updates, photos and practical messages can be found in one place in Partou's parent app. You can also easily report absences or request extra days. Very convenient. 

Focus on healthy food and activities for every age 

Children spend a lot of time at childcare. Partou is committed to providing varied and healthy food, including hot meals at many locations, and activities that are appropriate for your child's age, including holiday programmes at the after-school care setting. 

50 years of experience and quality 

With 50 years of experience, Partou stands for reliable quality, a strong focus on development and educational professionals who really see children. 

Register your child now 

Discover Partou’s safe, trusted environment, where your child will have the space to make friends and explore the world at their own pace and with confidence. Come and visit them and get to know their childcare setting!

Want to register right away? Of course you can. It's free and without obligation.

