Childcare at Partou: A smart choice for expat families

As an expat, you want one thing above all else: childcare where your child feels safe and welcome, where communication runs smoothly, and where you don't have to puzzle over working hours and travel time every week. Find a Partou location near you Childcare at Partou is a logical choice for many international families, because it truly combines quality and convenience: a strong pedagogical approach, locations throughout the country and practical support for you as a parent to find your way in the Netherlands. Literally and figuratively. First, let's be clear: This is how childcare works in the Netherlands Partou offers three types of childcare: Daycare (0–4 years) : Childcare on working days with a recognisable daily routine (playing, resting, eating, developing). Curious? Discover the daycare at Partou.

Preschool (2–4 years) : Extra focus on learning through play, language and social development; often as preparation for primary school. Want to know more? Discover preschool at Partou.

After school care (4–12 years): Childcare before and after school and during school holidays, with plenty of room for relaxation and activities. Interested? Discover after-school care at Partou. Good to know: childcare in the Netherlands operates under strict rules for safety and quality. This provides reassurance if you are not yet familiar with the system.

Childcare allowance: Often a large portion is refunded Many parents receive childcare allowance (a contribution towards the costs) from the government. As an expat, you may also be eligible, depending on factors such as your residence status, employment status, income and the number of childcare hours. Applications are submitted to the Tax and Customs Administration, and any changes (job, income, childcare hours) must be reported, as they affect your allowance. Why Partou? This is what Partou childcare excels at: A clear pedagogical basis: Partou Pedagogy Partou works with its own pedagogical vision: children develop through play, with structure, warmth and space to grow at their own pace. This is reflected in the daily schedule, activities and personal attention: pedagogical professionals tailor their approach to your child's needs.

Always nearby: Over 900 locations For expat families, logistics are often the biggest stress factor. Partou has locations throughout the Netherlands, so you can often find one close to home, work, or school. Are you looking for locations with a relatively high number of expat children? Then take a look at: Childcare locations at Partou. Overview with the Partou parent app Updates, photos and practical messages can be found in one place in Partou's parent app. You can also easily report absences or request extra days. Very convenient. Focus on healthy food and activities for every age Children spend a lot of time at childcare. Partou is committed to providing varied and healthy food, including hot meals at many locations, and activities that are appropriate for your child's age, including holiday programmes at the after-school care setting. 50 years of experience and quality With 50 years of experience, Partou stands for reliable quality, a strong focus on development and educational professionals who really see children.