6 reasons families choose The British School in the Netherlands (BSN)

Starting a new school can be an adventure. It can also be daunting. New routines, new friendships, new expectations - and for many international families, all of this happens while you’re settling into life in the Netherlands. Families choose The British School in the Netherlands (BSN) because they want a school that feels human as well as high-performing: a place where children are known, learning is taken seriously, and the community makes day-to-day life easier. About the British School in the Netherlands At-a-glance - what many parents want to know quickly: International community : students from nearly 90 nationalities

Age range : 3 to 18 years old across four campuses

School experience: strong academics, strong support, and a broad co-curricular life See for yourself: Book a visit at the BSN How the BSN helps children find a place to grow Here are six reasons why parents consistently choose the BSN.

1. A confident start: children settle, then grow The first few weeks matter. When a child is new, small things carry weight: being greeted by name, finding a friend at break, knowing who to go to when something feels unfamiliar. At the BSN, care is practical and visible. Staff notice, check in, and step in early when a student needs extra help - whether that’s with confidence, friendships, learning support or simply time to adjust. One former student put it like this: “I appreciated the opportunity given by the school… They supported me and allowed me to overcome some of my struggles, to the point today where I don’t notice any deficiencies compared to other students.” That kind of start builds more than comfort. It builds resilience: the sense that a new challenge is something you can handle.

2. Teaching that stretches students, without losing the personal touch Parents often say they want high expectations and teachers who genuinely know their child. The BSN is known for subject expertise and a learning culture that encourages curiosity, independence and effort. A former student shared: “The teachers were always really supportive and were often eager to share their expertise… taught to an extremely high standard while also leaving space for the advancement of extra knowledge at home.” For families, that balance matters. Children are challenged but not left to struggle alone.