5 essential Dutch autumn weather phrases every expat should know

Translating Dutch concepts into English often means losing the unique cultural depth and atmosphere that gives them life. Ruud Hisgen from Direct Dutch explores several fascinating Dutch words that defy simple translation and reveal the distinct mindset of the Netherlands.

As the seasons change in the Netherlands and autumn (herfst) fast approaches, expats can use plenty of Dutch phrases when talking about the weather or simply practising the local language. Here are some to try the next time you want to sound more like a local. 1. Het regent pijpenstelen Perhaps one of the most typical stereotypes when someone hears that you are moving to the Netherlands is how much it will rain. Autumn is often the time of year when there is more rain than usual. The phrase "Het regent pijpenstelen" (it's raining cats and dogs) has roots in an old Dutch tradition. In previous centuries, residents would smoke tobacco in long clay pipes, and if you look closely at falling raindrops, you can see they are shaped like the stems of these antique pipes (pijpenstelen). When it’s pouring down, another Dutch expression to use is "het regent dat het giet" (it's raining, it's pouring). No cats or dogs fall from the sky in the Netherlands!

2. De wind tegen hebben Autumn in the Netherlands is also widely known as the windy season. Cyclists often experience a peculiar phenomenon: when leaving home, "the wind is against them". Yet when they return after a long day's work, the wind has also turned and is against them again. Unfortunately, internationals living in the Netherlands will have to get used to this. It may take a lot of energy, but the reward of a warm house and a home-cooked meal at the end might just make it worthwhile. There is also a Dutch phrase that uses the saying metaphorically: "de politicus heeft de wind tegen" (the politician is sailing against the current), i.e., they have to fight public opinion. 3. Na regen komt zonneschijn This saying is more or less the same as "achter de wolken schijnt de zon" (behind the clouds the sun will shine).

Whenever you meet someone who looks down or is sad, perhaps it's the lack of sunshine in the autumn and winter, you can give this person a boost by saying "Kop op! Na regen komt zonneschijn" (cheer up! After a storm comes a calm). Improve your Dutch with Direct Dutch 4. De herfst van het leven Autumn is a season of change, often associated with harvest, reflection and beauty. If someone is in the "autumn of their life", it usually means he or she is either almost ready to retire or is already enjoying retirement. You can say to this person: "Jij geniet nu volop van de herfst van je leven” (you are now fully enjoying the autumn of your life).

5. Een appeltje voor de dorst bewaren If the above sounds a bit too cheesy for your taste, try this Dutch saying instead. Autumn is the season in the Netherlands when apples are harvested in the orchards, with the most popular and widely grown varieties being Elstar, Jonagold and Goudreinette. "Een appeltje voor de dorst bewaren" (to save an apple for the thirst) means to set something aside for later in life (or another day). People in the Netherlands often love this saying because many tend to highly value frugality (zuinigheid). So, as the leaves shift from green to golden red, take advantage of the seasonal transition to practise these phrases. Grab your raincoat, jump on your bike, and embrace the Dutch herfst!