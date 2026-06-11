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Jobs in the Netherlands
274

jobs in the Netherlands

FEATURED
Senior Data Engineer
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Posted date June 23, 2026
FEATURED
Data Engineer
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Posted date June 23, 2026
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FEATURED
Senior Full Stack Engineer - Finance Domain
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Posted date June 23, 2026
FEATURED
French- and English-speaking Registration and General Affairs Officer (36 hrs.)
Administration / Secretarial
The Hague
Temporary
Posted date June 11, 2026
FEATURED
Audience and partnerships editor
Editing / Translation
Amsterdam
Posted date June 11, 2026
Learn more about working in the Netherlands

Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more.

Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & APRO
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date June 28, 2026
Personal Assistant to the Managing Director
Administration / Secretarial
The Hague
Posted date June 28, 2026
Assistant coordinator
Supply Chain / Logistics
Amsterdam
Posted date June 28, 2026
Assembly Employee Cleanroom
Engineering
Tilburg
Posted date June 28, 2026
Junior crew planner offshore
Supply Chain / Logistics
Leiden
Posted date June 28, 2026
Administrative Customer Assistant | English
Customer service
Utrecht
Posted date June 27, 2026
EMEA Integrated Demand Planning Manager
Other
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted date June 27, 2026
Senior MEP Quantity Surveyor/Cost Manager
Other
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date June 27, 2026
Product Launch Coordinator
Marketing / PR
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted date June 27, 2026
HR Officer (payroll) | English & Dutch B2
HR / Recruitment
Eindhoven
Posted date June 27, 2026
Logistics Administrator
Supply Chain / Logistics
Tilburg
Posted date June 27, 2026
Customer Support Representative | Dutch & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date June 26, 2026
Buyer/Procurement officer | FMCG | ENG only
Supply Chain / Logistics
Amstelveen
Posted date June 26, 2026
Junior Client Success Agent DACH | German & English
Customer service
Utrecht
Posted date June 26, 2026
Head of Cards Operations
Customer service
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date June 26, 2026
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