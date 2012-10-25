Minimum wage in the Netherlands rises once again
By Carly Blair
The minimum wage for workers in the Netherlands is set to increase once again on January 1, 2013. For those who are 23 years of age or older, the gross minimum wage for a 40 hour work week will increase by 13,20 euros to 1.469,40 euros per month, an average of 8,48 euros per hour.
The minimum wage in the Netherlands rises on January 1 and July 1 each year. It depends on one's age, and gets progressively higher from age 15 to 22, then remains the same for everyone aged 23 or older.
You can check out a full overview of the current and upcoming minimum wages (minimumloon) at the government's website here.
