Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
One in a hundred Dutch households worth over 1 million euros

One in a hundred Dutch households worth over 1 million euros

By Carly Blair

Just over one percent of Dutch households is worth over 1 million euros, and the majority of Dutch millionaires are happy, according to a report by Van Lanschot Bankiers which includes a survey of 257 Dutch millionaires.

There are 92.000 households worth over 1 million euros in the Netherlands, comprising 1,3 percent of all households. These households control 39 percent of the nation's wealth. Note that while the disparity in household worth is high, it is in line with the international average, and income disparity is lower here than in most European countries.

The average Dutch millionaire is 50 or older and is worth 2,9 million euros, but has an annual disposable income of just 78.000 euros. Millionaires in the Netherlands are often married men, and the vast majority of them are native Dutch. Interestingly, just 40 percent of Dutch millionaires are university educated.

Most Dutch millionaires live in or around Amsterdam or in the province of Utrecht. Towns such as Blaricum, Laren, Bloemendaal, Heemstede, and Wassenaar have the highest density of millionaires.

While they say that money can't buy happiness, 86 percent of the Dutch millionaires surveyed report feeling happy, and 62 percent of them believe that there is a definite link between money and happiness, although women are more likely to feel like way than men (71 percent vs. 59 percent).

miljonair fair

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Carly Blair
Read more

Related Stories

Dutch local elections: Tell us what you thinkDutch local elections: Tell us what you think
What to expect when visiting a Dutch saunaWhat to expect when visiting a Dutch sauna
Saturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friendsSaturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friends
Get around like a local with this guide to cycling in the NetherlandsGet around like a local with this guide to cycling in the Netherlands
Dutch cities with the best weatherDutch cities with the best weather
Dutch clogs: The famous wooden shoes of the NetherlandsDutch clogs: The famous wooden shoes of the Netherlands
Dutch herring: The ultimate guide to the traditional snack in the NetherlandsDutch herring: The ultimate guide to the traditional snack in the Netherlands
Dutch surnames: The most common, weirdest and longest last namesDutch surnames: The most common, weirdest and longest last names
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.