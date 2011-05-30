Makeshift houses in Amsterdam Central Station
By Moa Thorssell
Members of the theatre company "Het Huis van Afgevaardigden" will eat, sleep and "live" at various locations in Amsterdam Central Station and NDSM wharf.
Living in makeshift houses for a period of two weeks is part of a theatre project, which will be presented during the Over het IJ Festival (July 7-17).
Note that NS and Over het IJ Festival have been working on similar projects for the past three years.
Source: Gemeente Amsterdam
