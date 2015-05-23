Installation shows Amsterdam under water

Visitors to Amsterdam’s Museumplein got the chance to enjoy the travelling light installation "Waterlicht" by internationally-renowned artist Daan Roosegaarde.

Using LED lights, lenses and software, he intends to capture both the "power and poetry" of water, and inspire reflection on the Netherlands’ creative systems for making land livable below sea level.

Daan Roosegaarde is known around the world for his projects exploring the relationship between viewer, space and technology. His Studio Roosegaarde is based in the Netherlands and Shanghai.