Drones to help in removal of stray cats from Dutch island

Stray cats will be evacuated from the Dutch island of Schiermonnikoog with the help of drones equipped with thermal cameras and AI. The cats need to be removed as they pose a risk to native wildlife on the island.

Schiermonnikoog to use drones to round up stray cat population

The Schiermonnikoog National Park will use drones in its next campaign to remove stray cats from the Dutch island. Feral cats have a negative impact on the island’s population of vulnerable birds and possibly also rabbits.

Drones equipped with thermal cameras will be deployed later in the year, probably in November or December, when the weather is better suited for flying the drones and heat signatures can more easily be seen. The drones will allow for a more targeted roundup of the strays.

"It is becoming increasingly sophisticated; with AI, we can also identify cats more and more easily. You can really tell whether it is a rabbit, hare, rat, or cat," a secretary at the Dutch national park Durk Holwerda told RTV Noord.