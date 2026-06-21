Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Drones to help in removal of stray cats from Dutch island

Drones to help in removal of stray cats from Dutch island

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

Stray cats will be evacuated from the Dutch island of Schiermonnikoog with the help of drones equipped with thermal cameras and AI. The cats need to be removed as they pose a risk to native wildlife on the island. 

Schiermonnikoog to use drones to round up stray cat population

The Schiermonnikoog National Park will use drones in its next campaign to remove stray cats from the Dutch island. Feral cats have a negative impact on the island’s population of vulnerable birds and possibly also rabbits.

Drones equipped with thermal cameras will be deployed later in the year, probably in November or December, when the weather is better suited for flying the drones and heat signatures can more easily be seen. The drones will allow for a more targeted roundup of the strays.

"It is becoming increasingly sophisticated; with AI, we can also identify cats more and more easily. You can really tell whether it is a rabbit, hare, rat, or cat," a secretary at the Dutch national park Durk Holwerda told RTV Noord.

Stray cats impact Dutch island wildlife

This is not the first time stray cats have been removed from a Dutch island, an evacuation was also done on Texel a few years ago to protect wildlife. In fact, earlier trapping operations occurred on Schiermonnikoog itself but some cats managed to escape capture.

In 2023 and 2024, 69 feral cats were removed from the island, but by the end of 2024, 35 cats were still seen by wildlife cameras. "This is not a pleasant existence for them. It is difficult to find food and there is hardly any shelter to be found in the open landscape," said General Director Carien Radstake of Zwerfkatten Nederland.

Researchers believe their numbers have now increased further. Bait cages were used in previous missions, but they weren’t very successful. The drones should make the process easier. Stray cats that are captured are taken to animal shelters on the mainland.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

A new type of expat: Squids are appearing on Dutch beachesA new type of expat: Squids are appearing on Dutch beaches
Dutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Experts concerned about low insect numbers in the NetherlandsExperts concerned about low insect numbers in the Netherlands
Amsterdam launches shade project with movable greenery to combat summer heatAmsterdam launches shade project with movable greenery to combat summer heat
Utrecht's fish doorbell goes viral after appearing on John Oliver showUtrecht's fish doorbell goes viral after appearing on John Oliver show
3 apps that manage food waste in the Netherlands3 apps that manage food waste in the Netherlands
Proposal to turn Artis Zoo into public park to be debated in AmsterdamProposal to turn Artis Zoo into public park to be debated in Amsterdam
Dutch wolf population set to grow six times larger than expectedDutch wolf population set to grow six times larger than expected
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.