[The Hague] Subsidy for solar panels

Until November 3, both individuals and companies may apply for the 496.000 euros subsidy (198.000 euros for private individuals & 298.000 euros for other applicants) to place solar panels (for electricity, not water heaters) on their rooftops.

Open registration

Applicants should indicate how much power they would like to place (minimum 600 watts) and the level of financial contribution they would like to receive. Those with the lowest subsidy per watt will have "first consideration for a subsidy."

The municipality, which aims to make The Hague a climate neutral city by 2040, will invest nearly 2 million euros for the placement of solar panels until 2014.

Source: Municipality of The Hague