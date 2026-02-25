Home
Finding your first home doesn’t have to be stressful: Hypotheek4Starters can help

Buying your first home is one of life’s biggest milestones, but navigating the mortgage market can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re a first-time buyer or an expat moving to the Netherlands. That’s where Hypotheek4Starters steps in!

Hypotheek4Starters is a highly rated, independent mortgage advisory firm based in Naarden, dedicated to helping you turn that dream home into reality. 

Independent advice with your interests first

Unlike some lenders that only offer their own products, Hypotheek4Starters works with over 30 different mortgage providers to ensure you get an option that truly matches your situation. Their advisors are 100% independent, meaning your best interests come first; there are no hidden surprises or pressure tactics.

Whether you are:

  • Buying your first home
  • Looking to lower your interest rate
  • Considering a renovation mortgage
  • Planning a purchase as an expat 

Hypotheek4Starters has the experience and flexibility to guide you.

Quick, clear and personalised support

One of the things clients often highlight is how easy it is to communicate with the team. Flexibility is part of the service; at Hypotheek4Starters, they know how busy expats can be. Therefore, appointments can be arranged outside regular office hours, and you can choose between in-person, online, or phone consultations.

Rens made the process a piece of cake, he explained the entire mortgage journey clearly and had everything sorted in just a week.” ~ Anonymous expat client.

Transparent costs, zero surprises

For first-time buyers, Hypotheek4Starters works with fixed, transparent rates, so you know what to expect from the start with no unpleasant surprises down the line.

The initial orientation talk and calculations are even offered free of charge, helping you understand your borrowing power before you commit to anything.

Trusted by home buyers: 5-star experience

With an outstanding 5-star rating based on 86 reviews, Hypotheek4Starters has built a reputation for offering friendly, clear, and knowledgeable support throughout the mortgage process, from the very first consultation to the final closing.

Here’s what their clients are saying:

Very friendly, thought along with our situation, and explained everything clearly. Easy to reach throughout the process.” ~ A satisfied client.

Rens offered both the best price and a thorough, expert advisory report, not just advice, but the reasoning behind it. Highly recommend!” ~ Anne.

Personal and prompt, even evenings were possible for meetings, which was a huge help for us.” ~ Sophie.

These kinds of customer testimonials show that Hypotheek4Starters is not just about numbers; they truly listen, explain and support their clients at every step.

Make your first home a reality

Hypotheek4Starters combines expert mortgage guidance, a stellar review reputation, and a client-focused service to make the mortgage journey easier and clearer, whether you’re buying your first home in the Netherlands or moving from abroad.

If you’re ready to take the next step toward owning your home, don’t go at it alone. With clear explanations, independent advice, and excellent support from start to finish, Hypotheek4Starters puts you in the driver’s seat with confidence.

