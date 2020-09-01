The weekly report from the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and Environment) reveals that, since the update last week, another 3.597 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that is caused by the new coronavirus. This means that the new total of infected people is 71.129. Coronavirus situation in the Netherlands Of the 71.129 people infected, another 24 people have died since last Tuesday*, August 25, bringing the death toll to 6.230. In total, 12.182 (+57) patients have been admitted to hospital. As not all people are getting tested, the true number of people infected with the new coronavirus is higher than reported. *There may be a delay between the day of death and the day that it is reported. Date Confirmed cases Hospital admissions Deaths August 26 - September 1** 71.129 (+3.597) 12.182 (+57) 6.230 (+24) August 19 - August 25 67.543 (+3.588) 12.126 (+84) 6.207 (+32) August 12 - August 18 63.973 (+4.013) 12.042 (+50) 6.175 (+16) August 5 - August 11 59.973 (+4.036) 11.994 (+38) 6.159 (+9) July 29 - August 4 55.955 (+2.588) 11.959 (+44) 6.150 (+6) July 22 - July 28 53.374 (+1.329) 11.919 (+23) 6.145 (+9) July 15 - July 21 52.073 (+987) 11.902 (+19) 6.136 (+7) July 8 - July 14 51.146 (+534) 11.892 (+16) 6.135 (+8) July 1 - July 7 50.694 (+432) 11.886 (+9) 6.132 (+19)

**Not all the patients reported tested positive, were hospitalised, or died in the past week. Some figures are only reported much later. The data from previous weeks is therefore supplemented to include them. Coronavirus press conference On Monday, August 31, a government press conference was announced. It will be held on Tuesday at 7 pm. At the last press conference, which took place on August 18, Prime Minister Mark Rutte introduced limits for at-home gatherings in the hopes that would limit the further spread of the virus and prevent a second wave. At the press conference on Tuesday, it is expected he and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will discuss the measures in place for nightclubs. It was initially planned that nightclubs would be allowed to reopen from September 1, however rising infection rates mean this will be pushed back.