Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Weekly coronavirus update: 31.984 new cases, 309 deaths

Weekly coronavirus update: 31.984 new cases, 309 deaths

By Victoria Séveno

The weekly report from the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and Environment) reveals that, since the update last week, another 31.984 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that is caused by the new coronavirus. 

Coronavirus situation in the Netherlands

Of the people infected, another 309 people have died since last Tuesday*, February 23, bringing the death toll to 15.734. Another 1.133 patients have been admitted to hospital. As not all people are getting tested, the true number of people infected with the new coronavirus is higher than reported. 

*There may be a delay between the day of death and the day that it is reported.

Date Confirmed cases Hospital admissions Deaths
February 24 - March 2 + 31.984 + 1.133 15.734 (+ 309)
February 17 - February 23 + 29.977 + 1.140 15.425 (+ 418)
February 10 - February 16 + 25.229 + 1.120 15.007 (+ 423)
February 3 - February 9 + 24.668 + 1.096 14.584 (+ 408)
January 27 - February 2 + 28.628 + 1.216 14.176 (+ 448)
January 20 - January 26 + 35.635 + 1.264 13.728 (+ 512)
January 13 - January 19 + 38.776 + 1.348 13.216 (+ 608)
January 6 - January 12 + 49.398 + 1.503 12.608 (+ 743)
December 30 - January 5 + 56.440 + 1.713 11.865 (+ 621)
December 23 - December 29 + 67.388 + 1.811 11.244 (+ 583)

Coronavirus vaccinations in the Netherlands

According to the government's corona dashboard, a total of 1.379.655 people in the Netherlands have been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Date Vaccinations
February 24 - March 2  1.379.655 (+ 316.784)
February 17 - February 23 1.062.871 (+ 261.966)
February 10 - February 16 800.905 (+ 204.971)
February 3 - February 9 595.934 (+ 252.053)
January 26 - February 2 343.881 (+ 179.950)
January 18 - January 25 163.931 (+ 86.931)
January 6 - January 17 77.000

 

Register for a coronavirus test

If you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, you can get tested to see if you are infected with the virus. You can call 0800 1202 to make an appointment if you have one or more of the following mild symptoms (have your BSN at the ready):

  • Stuffy and / or runny nose
  • Sneezing
  • Sore throat
  • Coughing
  • Fever
  • Sudden loss of smell or taste

Contact a doctor if you have severe symptoms or if you belong to an at-risk group.

New to the Netherlands or settling in? Meet expat-friendly businesses, attend free workshops on housing, careers and education, and unlock fair-only offers at IAmExpat Fair Amsterdam (March 7, 2026, 10:00–17:00, Beurs van Berlage). Get tickets: https://amsterdam.iamexpatfair.nl/

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Victoria Séveno
Victoria grew up in Amsterdam, before moving to the UK to study English and Related Literature at the University of York and completing her NCTJ course at the Press Association in London. She has a love for all things movies, animals, and food. Read more
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.