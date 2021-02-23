Weekly coronavirus update: 29.977 new cases, 418 deaths
The weekly report from the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and Environment) reveals that, since the update last week, another 29.977 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that is caused by the new coronavirus.
Coronavirus situation in the Netherlands
Of the people infected, another 418 people have died since last Tuesday*, February 16, bringing the death toll to 15.425. Another 1.140 patients have been admitted to hospital. As not all people are getting tested, the true number of people infected with the new coronavirus is higher than reported.
*There may be a delay between the day of death and the day that it is reported.
|Date
|Confirmed cases
|Hospital admissions
|Deaths
|February 17 - February 23
|+ 29.977
|+ 1.140
|15.425 (+ 418)
|February 10 - February 16
|+ 25.229
|+ 1.120
|15.007 (+ 423)
|February 3 - February 9
|+ 24.668
|+ 1.096
|14.584 (+ 408)
|January 27 - February 2
|+ 28.628
|+ 1.216
|14.176 (+ 448)
|January 20 - January 26
|+ 35.635
|+ 1.264
|13.728 (+ 512)
|January 13 - January 19
|+ 38.776
|+ 1.348
|13.216 (+ 608)
|January 6 - January 12
|+ 49.398
|+ 1.503
|12.608 (+ 743)
|December 30 - January 5
|+ 56.440
|+ 1.713
|11.865 (+ 621)
|December 23 - December 29
|+ 67.388
|+ 1.811
|11.244 (+ 583)
|December 16 - December 22
|+ 82.340
|+ 1.549
|10.661 (+ 472)
|December 9 - December 15
|+ 58.412
|+ 1.480
|10.189 (+ 398)
Coronavirus vaccinations in the Netherlands
According to the government's corona dashboard, a total of 1.062.871 people in the Netherlands have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
|Date
|Vaccinations
|February 17 - February 23
|1.062.871 (+ 261.966)
|February 10 - February 16
|800.905 (+ 204.971)
|February 3 - February 9
|595.934 (+ 252.053)
|January 26 - February 2
|343.881 (+ 179.950)
|January 18 - January 25
|163.931 (+ 86.931)
|January 6 - January 17
|77.000
The Netherlands reaches millionth vaccine milestone
On February 21, acting Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that the Netherlands had reached a significant milestone in coronavirus vaccinations: the one millionth jab! While the Netherlands is behind the initial plans to have two million people vaccinated by the end of February, De Jonge hopes that the country is on track to reach this milestone in mid-March.
Register for a coronavirus test
If you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, you can get tested to see if you are infected with the virus. You can call 0800 1202 to make an appointment if you have one or more of the following mild symptoms (have your BSN at the ready):
- Stuffy and / or runny nose
- Sneezing
- Sore throat
- Coughing
- Fever
- Sudden loss of smell or taste
Contact a doctor if you have severe symptoms or if you belong to an at-risk group.