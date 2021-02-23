The weekly report from the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and Environment) reveals that, since the update last week, another 29.977 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that is caused by the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus situation in the Netherlands

Of the people infected, another 418 people have died since last Tuesday*, February 16, bringing the death toll to 15.425. Another 1.140 patients have been admitted to hospital. As not all people are getting tested, the true number of people infected with the new coronavirus is higher than reported.

*There may be a delay between the day of death and the day that it is reported.

Date Confirmed cases Hospital admissions Deaths February 17 - February 23 + 29.977 + 1.140 15.425 (+ 418) February 10 - February 16 + 25.229 + 1.120 15.007 (+ 423) February 3 - February 9 + 24.668 + 1.096 14.584 (+ 408) January 27 - February 2 + 28.628 + 1.216 14.176 (+ 448) January 20 - January 26 + 35.635 + 1.264 13.728 (+ 512) January 13 - January 19 + 38.776 + 1.348 13.216 (+ 608) January 6 - January 12 + 49.398 + 1.503 12.608 (+ 743) December 30 - January 5 + 56.440 + 1.713 11.865 (+ 621) December 23 - December 29 + 67.388 + 1.811 11.244 (+ 583) December 16 - December 22 + 82.340 + 1.549 10.661 (+ 472) December 9 - December 15 + 58.412 + 1.480 10.189 (+ 398)

Coronavirus vaccinations in the Netherlands

According to the government's corona dashboard, a total of 1.062.871 people in the Netherlands have been vaccinated against COVID-19.