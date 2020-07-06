The Netherlands underestimated the coronavirus, expert says

A member of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has stated that the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) underestimated the severity and scale of the coronavirus up until the end of February.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Netherlands

In an interview with the NRC, Aura Timen, head of the Centre for National Coordination of Infectious Disease Control (LCI) and member of the OMT, revealed that the large-scale outbreak seemed impossible to Western Europe.

Timen recalls speaking about the virus at an Amsterdam symposium on February 21, when coronavirus infections were only just starting to pop up across Europe, and saying the risks of coronavirus were low. Looking back now, she sees she was overly confident.

The Netherlands had experience with pandemics not that long ago, for example the flu outbreak in 2009, and countries thought they were organised and prepared, Timen says. “We were always able to control every outbreak with source and contact detection, quarantine, isolation and testing. But this outbreak was too overwhelming to contain.”