The Netherlands takes 2nd place in 2018 Global Innovation Index

The Netherlands has moved up to second place on this year’s Global Innovation Index (GII), by Cornell University, INSEAD and the World Intellectual Property Organization. The GII ranks the innovation performance of almost 130 economies from around the world.

Global Innovation Index

This year marks the 11th edition of the GII, which reviews 126 economies. The theme of the 2018 edition is “Energizing the World with Innovation”. This edition looks at the energy innovation landscape of the coming decade and possible breakthroughs that could be made in the areas of consumption, distribution, storage and energy production.

To assess countries, the GII uses 80 indicators that then fall under seven pillars. The average score of the first five pillars equals the Input Sub-Index and the average score of the last two pillars makes up the Output Sub-Index. Each pillar has three sub-pillars with a varying number of indicators. The pillars are as follows:

Institutions

Human capital and research

Infrastructure

Market sophistication

Business sophistication

Knowledge and technology outputs

Creative outputs

The GII also reports on a country’s strengths and weaknesses. Strengths are those with a percent rank greater than the 10th largest percent rank among the 80 indicators in that particular economy. Weaknesses are percent ranks lower than the 10th smallest percent rank. As the strengths and weaknesses of a country are solely determined on that country’s data, the same value may be considered a strength for one country and a weakness for another.