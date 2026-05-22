Make your holiday allowance work harder with bunq

As holiday allowance season arrives in the Netherlands, many people are deciding whether to spend or save their vakantiegeld. With bunq’s limited-time 2,51% interest offer on a six-month Term Deposit, savers have a simple way to make their money work harder as they plan for the months ahead.

Savings market with a 2,51% interest rate

May is here, and for many people in the Netherlands, that means one thing: vakantiegeld. As holiday allowance lands in bank accounts, the annual question comes up again: spend it or save it?

For savers looking to make more of their money, bunq is launching a limited-time offer that’s hard to ignore.

bunq has announced a limited-time campaign featuring a competitive fixed annual interest rate for a 6-month Term Deposit, giving your savings a serious boost.