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Make your holiday allowance work harder with bunq

Make your holiday allowance work harder with bunq

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As holiday allowance season arrives in the Netherlands, many people are deciding whether to spend or save their vakantiegeld. With bunq’s limited-time 2,51% interest offer on a six-month Term Deposit, savers have a simple way to make their money work harder as they plan for the months ahead.

Savings market with a 2,51% interest rate

May is here, and for many people in the Netherlands, that means one thing: vakantiegeld. As holiday allowance lands in bank accounts, the annual question comes up again: spend it or save it?

For savers looking to make more of their money, bunq is launching a limited-time offer that’s hard to ignore.

bunq has announced a limited-time campaign featuring a competitive fixed annual interest rate for a 6-month Term Deposit, giving your savings a serious boost.

The offer you can’t miss

Here’s the deal: at a time when most Dutch banks are offering less than 2%, bunq is offering a fixed 2,51% annual interest rate on a six-month Term Deposit.

This special rate is available to new and existing bunq users who open a new Term Deposit between May 22 and June 14, 2026. It’s a short-term commitment with an attractive return, perfectly timed around the holiday allowance payout.

Start saving smart with bunq

A smart move for your savings

Research shows that one in three people plan to save their holiday pay rather than spend it immediately. If you’re in that group, this offer is designed for you.

With this campaign, bunq is giving savers a simple way to put their extra cash to work while they finalise their holiday plans or save for a future goal.

How to get started

The offer officially starts on May 22, and getting ready is simple:

  • Already a bunq user? Log in to your bunq app and open a new six-month Term Deposit between May 22 and June 14 to lock in the 2,51% rate. 
  • New to bunq? You can download the app and sign up for an account in advance. Everything is online and takes only five minutes, with no paperwork needed. Then, you’ll be ready to open your Term Deposit and take advantage of the promotional rate when the offer starts on May 22.

This is a limited-time opportunity to lock in a fantastic rate for the next six months. For more information, visit bunq's website to get all the details before the promotion begins.

Happy saving!

bunq B.V. is licensed by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). Not investment advice. 2,51% fixed annual interest rate for 6 months. Minimum deposit is €1.000, and the maximum deposit is €10.000. Interest paid at maturity. Early withdrawal penalties may apply. The promotional period is from May 22, 2026, to June 14, 2026. Subject to availability. T&Cs apply.

Start saving now

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