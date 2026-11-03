Looking for an English-speaking dentist in The Hague? Meet Lassus Tandartsen

Finding a dentist who understands your needs can make all the difference. At Lassus Tandartsen in The Hague, English-speaking dental care goes hand in hand with personal attention and a strong focus on keeping your teeth healthy for the long term. For Lassus Tandartsen, good dental care is about more than treating teeth. It’s about getting to know the person behind the smile and helping them stay healthy in the long run. That's why preventive dental care plays such an important role in their approach. With regular dental cleanings and check-ups, personal advice and care tailored to each client, the team aims to prevent dental problems wherever possible, so clients can enjoy a healthy smile. Discover Lassus Tandartsen in The Hague: Personal and preventive dental care Located at Wassenaarseweg 18 in the Benoordenhout neighbourhood, Lassus Tandartsen offers a welcoming environment where modern dentistry meets personal attention. The team takes the time to understand each client's needs, starting with a thorough first appointment to discuss their oral health, wishes and any concerns.

The renovated practice features seven treatment rooms equipped with modern dental technology. From routine check-ups and professional cleanings to crowns, bridges, veneers, root canal treatments, invisible braces and dental implants, clients can find the care they need in one place. Dental care in a language you feel comfortable with Being able to ask questions and understand your treatment options is an important part of feeling comfortable at the dentist. At Lassus Tandartsen The Hague, the team speaks English, Spanish and Dutch. Whether you are visiting for a regular dental cleaning and check-up or a more complex treatment, the team takes time to explain your options and help you make informed decisions about your oral health.

Flexible dental appointments, including evenings & Saturdays Between work, family and everyday commitments, finding time for a dental appointment isn't always easy. Lassus Tandartsen The Hague offers extended opening hours, including evenings and Saturdays. Opening hours at Lassus Tandartsen on Wassenaarseweg are: Monday to Wednesday: 8am-9.30pm

Thursday and Friday: 8am-5.30pm

Saturday: 9am-4pm Meet Lassus Tandartsen at the IamExpat Fair Want to know more about dental care in the Netherlands? On Saturday, November 7, 2026, Lassus Tandartsen will be at the IamExpat Fair The Hague, where visitors can meet the team and ask questions. Dentist and clinical director Martin Zoutendijk will also host a workshop about navigating the Dutch dental care system. The session will cover several topics, including types of clinics and specialisations, tips and tricks for choosing the right clinic, pricing, insurance coverage and any other issues you may be experiencing.