Legal pitfalls expats face in the Netherlands & how to resolve them

You sign your relocation contract, land in Eindhoven or Amsterdam, and happily get on with your life. Then something goes wrong; your employer asks you to sign a termination agreement within 48 hours, your residence permit gets refused, or your relationship falls apart, and you and your partner are of different nationalities.

These are not edge cases. They are the most common situations Law & More handles for international clients every month. Here is what you need to know.

Handling a Dutch settlement agreement

A vaststellingsovereenkomst is a mutual termination agreement, not a dismissal. Signing it voluntarily usually means you lose your right to Dutch unemployment benefits (WW). To keep that entitlement, specific language must appear in the document confirming that your employer initiated the termination. Most agreements sent out by employers do not include this by default.

The good news is that you are not obliged to sign, and Dutch law gives you a 14-day cooling-off period after signing to change your mind. Before you do anything, get legal advice. Check the non-compete clause, the severance amount (transitievergoeding), and any bonus or pension waiver provisions.