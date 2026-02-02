IamExpat Media acquires DutchNews.nl

We are excited to share some big news with our community: IamExpat Media has acquired DutchNews, the leading English-language news service covering the Netherlands for an international audience.

For years, both IamExpat and DutchNews have shared a common goal: making life in the Netherlands easier, more connected, and more informed for internationals. By bringing DutchNews into our family, we are taking a huge step forward in our mission to support you at every stage of your journey abroad.

DutchNews to join the IamExpat Media family

Founded in 2006, DutchNews has built a strong reputation as a trusted source of daily news, current affairs and in-depth analysis for the Netherlands’ international community. Under the new ownership, DutchNews will continue to deliver independent, high-quality journalism while benefiting from IamExpat Media’s reach, resources and engaged community of expats.

“It has been an extraordinary 20 years, but the time is now right for me to move on and for DutchNews to continue to grow,” said Robin Pascoe, founder of DutchNews. “We have worked with the team behind IamExpat Media for many years, and I know DutchNews and its readers are safe in their hands.”