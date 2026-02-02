IamExpat Media acquires DutchNews.nl
We are excited to share some big news with our community: IamExpat Media has acquired DutchNews, the leading English-language news service covering the Netherlands for an international audience.
For years, both IamExpat and DutchNews have shared a common goal: making life in the Netherlands easier, more connected, and more informed for internationals. By bringing DutchNews into our family, we are taking a huge step forward in our mission to support you at every stage of your journey abroad.
DutchNews to join the IamExpat Media family
Founded in 2006, DutchNews has built a strong reputation as a trusted source of daily news, current affairs and in-depth analysis for the Netherlands’ international community. Under the new ownership, DutchNews will continue to deliver independent, high-quality journalism while benefiting from IamExpat Media’s reach, resources and engaged community of expats.
“It has been an extraordinary 20 years, but the time is now right for me to move on and for DutchNews to continue to grow,” said Robin Pascoe, founder of DutchNews. “We have worked with the team behind IamExpat Media for many years, and I know DutchNews and its readers are safe in their hands.”
Acquisition is an exciting step for IamExpat
For IamExpat Media, the acquisition reflects a renewed commitment to empowering internationals with reliable information and local insight - all supporting our vision to provide expats with the knowledge, resources and community they need to navigate every aspect of life in a new country.
“The acquisition of DutchNews allows us to strengthen our presence in the Netherlands and expand our portfolio of trusted media platforms for international residents,” said the founders of IamExpat Media. “DutchNews is the leading English-language source of Dutch news for international audiences, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth while preserving its editorial independence and quality.”
A growing community
Working together makes IamExpat and DutchNews stronger. Here is a quick overview of the strength of our combined community:
- DutchNews: Reaches 600.000 unique visitors every month and has a dedicated following of over 160.000 people on social media and 13.000 newsletter subscribers.
- IamExpat: Connects with over 700.000 readers across the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland, with 70.000 newsletter subscribers and 200.000 social media followers in the Netherlands.
- IamExpat Fairs: Four-times-per-year events that have welcomed over 41.000 visitors from over 160 nationalities.
We are so grateful to have you, our readers, with us on this journey. We can’t wait to show you what’s next as we continue to build the most helpful, connected community for internationals in the Netherlands! Don’t hesitate to contact us with your ideas and suggestions.
New opportunities for our partners
For our partners and advertisers, this acquisition brings new opportunities. By uniting the two most influential English-language platforms in the Netherlands, we are offering unmatched access to a unique audience, combining the trusted journalistic authority of DutchNews with the high-engagement website, social media presence and in-person events of IamExpat.